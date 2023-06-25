The Best Uses Of Actual Black Mirrors In Black Mirror, Ranked

Contains spoilers for "Black Mirror"

If viewers want their nightmares serialized on TV, "Black Mirror" definitely ticks all the boxes. First appearing on Channel 4 back in 2011, the show switched over to Netflix before the start of its third season. The move has caused plenty of derision over the years, with fans still debating what types of episodes are the most successful. Over its six seasons, creator Charlie Brooker has scared viewers silly with a host of fantasy stories that are too grounded in reality to be dismissed. Though Season 6 hasn't proven as popular as the rest, there's no ruling out that "Black Mirror" could return for an even more terrifying seventh season.

Since it first began airing, "Black Mirror" has treated its viewers to plenty of Easter eggs along the way, with some of the more obvious being black mirrors themselves. Though not every episode features the use of a screen, their appearances are always utilized to great effect. From phones that dictate social standing to camcorders that reveal secrets better left hidden in the past, black mirrors are perhaps even more ominous than we first thought. Strap in as we rank the best uses of actual black mirrors in the "Black Mirror" universe.