10 Shows Like Fire Country You Should Binge Next

"Fire Country" follows Bode Leone (Max Thieriot), a handsome and complicated convict who joins a prison-related firefighting program which may help him shorten his sentence and give him some purpose in life. Along the road to freedom, he finds love, and he's far from the only one — there are many couples on "Fire Country." The CBS show contains a potent mix of drama and romance, though there's a dash of humor thrown in, too. Naturally, Bode isn't the first fireman to ever ply his trade in primetime.

While there's been a surprising lack of tales about prison release programs over the years, we've had plenty of TV shows about firefighters trying to do their best, dealing with disasters but inspiring hope along the way. Some rely more on humor, while others lean more into action and drama, but they all have a special something that makes them a logical next watch for fans of "Fire Country." Here's a list of shows that have similar themes to "Fire Country" that fans should try out next.