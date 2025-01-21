10 Shows Like Fire Country You Should Binge Next
"Fire Country" follows Bode Leone (Max Thieriot), a handsome and complicated convict who joins a prison-related firefighting program which may help him shorten his sentence and give him some purpose in life. Along the road to freedom, he finds love, and he's far from the only one — there are many couples on "Fire Country." The CBS show contains a potent mix of drama and romance, though there's a dash of humor thrown in, too. Naturally, Bode isn't the first fireman to ever ply his trade in primetime.
While there's been a surprising lack of tales about prison release programs over the years, we've had plenty of TV shows about firefighters trying to do their best, dealing with disasters but inspiring hope along the way. Some rely more on humor, while others lean more into action and drama, but they all have a special something that makes them a logical next watch for fans of "Fire Country." Here's a list of shows that have similar themes to "Fire Country" that fans should try out next.
Chicago Fire
"Chicago Fire" is the obvious next step for fans of Bode's adventures with the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection. This NBC drama — which helped revive the long-dormant interest in firefighter shows when it debuted in 2012 — has an equal amount of action and romantic tension, with plenty of family drama thrown in. After 13 Seasons and counting, plenty of people have come in and out of the firehouse, but it continues to maintain a high quality and characters worth rooting for.
The show follows firemen working at Firehouse 51 in Chicago, Illinois. Its forces are split between Engine 51, Truck 81, Rescue Squad 3, and Ambulance 61. Individual storylines have examined everything from up and down romances between colleagues to kidnappings and hostage situations. The show is part of the sprawling One Chicago franchise, and it shares characters and plot lines with "Chicago Med" and "Chicago P.D." on occasion. It can be time consuming, but still a worthy investment.
9-1-1
"9-1-1" was one of the shows that burst to life in the wake of the success of "Chicago Fire." While it occasionally takes a lighter, and even wackier approach to disasters and firefighting, it's also a series that "Fire Country" fans are bound to enjoy. This one focuses on first responders at large, everyone from 9-1-1 operators to paramedics and firefighters. The disasters they fight can be as small-scale as a heart attack or as full-scale as a bee colony being unleashed on downtown Los Angeles.
The characters' professional lives and their personal dramas all heavily intertwine. It's not as deadly serious as "Fire Country" for the most part, though it does sometimes take you by surprise, as fans of the characters Howard "Chimney" Han (Kenneth Choi) and Maddie Buckley (Jennifer Love-Hewitt) will testify. This series is very binge-worthy, hence why it was rescued from death by ABC after Fox cancelled it despite its high ratings.
9-1-1: Lone Star
A direct spin-off from "9-1-1," this show takes us to Texas and, like "Fire Country," it relies on big events and horrifying disasters to keep fans coming back for more. It uses the same formula that makes "Fire Country" so interesting, just with a Southern twist. Unlike "9-1-1," "9-1-1: Lone Star" is an ensemble show with a solid focal point: Owen Strand (Rob Lowe), a New York transplant who survived lung cancer after living through 9/11 when most of his squad did not. Owen is now tasked with whipping his Austin-based firehouse into shape, moving to the town with his son for a fresh start.
The firehouse in question has suffered a tragedy of its own, a disaster that wiped out most of the firefighters working at 126. Owen spends his time reforming the team while trying to get his life back on track. Running for a total of five seasons, it's pretty digestible (you can watch every episode of "9-1-1: Lone Star" on Hulu). As a matter of fact, it's one of the easiest watches on this list in terms of length, so if you're looking to fill in time during a "Fire Country" summer hiatus or a long winter break, this might be your best bet.
Station 19
"Station 19" is basically "9-1-1" for people who love "Grey's Anatomy." This Shondaland show takes place in Seattle, but it focuses on the fighting of flames in the wilderness outside of town as well as structures large and small. Directly spun off from "Grey's Anatomy," it often crossed over with the hospital drama, and a few characters from it became regulars on "Station 1." Chief among them is Ben Warren (Jason George), a doctor at Seattle Grace who becomes a fireman. He just so happens to be the husband of Miranda Bailey (Chandra Wilson) from "Grey's Anatomy."
The real focus of "Station 19" rests on Andy Herrera (Jaina Lee Ortiz), who has captaincy thrust upon her. Over seven seasons she gains confidence and the squad develops. Of course, this is a firehouse drama, so that means tragedy: Colleagues die, new people join the squad, but Andy and Ben remain throughout the changes. "Fire Country" fans will love the soapy stakes here — and they might even follow Ben back onto "Grey's Anatomy," where he's currently playing doctor again.
Emergency!
NBC's "Emergency!" became a trailblazer when it debuted in 1972. Not only did it come with hour-long episodes when most shows on the network at the time aired just for half an hour, but it introduced viewers to a workplace that was seldom seen back then. "It was a well-documented chronology of the birth and development of the Los Angeles County Fire Department's paramedic program," says EMS World. "The story of the show's development and its folklore is well known, but its legacy, and the mark it made on society, cannot be dismissed. Throughout its eight-season run the show not only gained a worldwide audience but became the very foundation for what would become today's field of prehospital emergency medicine."
"Emergency!" follows the mutt-and-jeff duo of Johnny Gage (Randolph Mantooth) and Roy DeSoto (Kevin Tighe), two in-the-field firefighting paramedics. While Roy is a settled family man, Johnny is a loose-canon singleton. Johnny and Roy often work in tandem with the staff of Rampart General Hospital: Dr. Kelly Brackett (Robert Fuller), Nurse Dixie McCall (Julie London), Dr. Joe Early (Bobby Troup), and Dr. Michael "Mike" Morton (Ron Pinkard). Together, they save lives and face down danger. It's a winning formula any "Fire County" fan would be well familiar with, and though it's very of its time, it's still worth watching for its historical impact if nothing else.
Third Watch
Co-created by John Wells ("ER") and Ed Bernero ("Criminal Minds: Suspect Behavior"), "Third Watch" is a New York City-set show focusing on the Big Apple's fire department, police officers, and EMS workers. As with "Fire Country," the wide-ranging cast of characters have adventures both professional and personal. It's violent and daringly explicit at times (for network TV in the early '00s, anyway). The title refers to the 3PM to 11PM shift, which the show focuses on.
The first responders on the third watch shift have to deal with a lot of ups and downs, and they survive it all together as best they can. This was a show that didn't shy away from realism, fearlessly tackling PTSD in a post-9/11 world. That might make "Third Watch" heavy viewing for "Fire Country" fans, but it's a richly rewarding show that's worth your time. It's also worth checking out if you're a "Blue Bloods" fan — Amy Carlson was a mainstay on the series, and she actually experienced a "Third Watch" reunion during her "Blue Bloods" exit.
Rescue Me
This one is more of a left-field recommendation, but if you're into caustic comedy as well as no-funny-business firefighting action, "Rescue Me" will definitely fit that bill. Another post-9/11 firefighting dramedy, "Rescue Me" centers on New York City firefighter Tommy Gavin (Denis Leary). Tommy's coping with major personal issues following the terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center on September 11, 2001, stemming from the loss of his idol and cousin Jimmy Keefe (the late James McCaffrey) and many of his colleagues.
Tommy copes with his grief while dealing with on-the-job issues and his very messy personal life. Complex, laden with pitch-black humor, but never failing to care about its characters, "Rescue Me" is a bold show that will tick a lot of boxes for "Fire Country" fans. It's a tough watch at times, but if you stick with it, you'll be rewarded with a firefighting drama that really makes you think. Plus, the action it serves up is on par with the kind that "Fire Country" fans have been enjoying for several seasons.
The First Responders
"The First Responders" is a South Korean drama that focuses on the working relationship between firefighters and police officers. Naturally, action reigns here, and there's a sense of community and connection that really makes the series work. We follow Jin Ho-gae (Kim Rae-won), a police officer; Bong Do-jin (Son Ho-jun), a fire investigator who works at the Taewon Fire Station; and paramedic Song Seol (Gong Seung-yeon). Together, they investigate crimes, try to mitigate disasters, and do their best to keep Taewon safe and thriving.
This K-Drama feels like "Chicago Fire" with a few drops of "9-1-1" thrown in for extra flavor. The formula is tight, keeping audiences engaged as they watch colleagues become friends, an aspect "Fire Country" fans will surely appreciate. It's been a big hit in its home country: Son Ji-yoon won the award for best supporting actor for her turn as autopsy room forensic officer Yong Hoon at the 2023 SBS Drama Awards, where "The First Responders" was nominated for several awards. Fans in the United States can currently watch both seasons of the show on Hulu.
London's Burning
A British series about London's Fire Brigade, "London's Burning" ran from 1988 until 2002, with 14 seasons airing in that time. It's one of the country's longest-lasting shows, making it quite the commitment, but if you're a fan of "Fire Country" who also happens to be an Anglophile, this could be your next obsession. The ITV series revolves around firefighters working out of the fictional Blackwall Fire Station in London. In reality, the show operated out of Bermondsey's Dockhead Fire Station up until Season 12, which was no longer in use.
"London's Burning" sees the firefighters of Blackwall tackle issues both big and small, ranging from serious blazes and car accidents to lost cats. The series can get quite dark, exploring the occasional character death and traumatic loss for the department. This is far from a soap opera — in fact, it can be straight-up heartbreaking at times — but there are moments of levity, warmth, and romance that fans of "Fire Country" will no doubt enjoy.
Fireflies
Another foreign show that fans of "Fire Country" will no doubt enjoy, "Fireflies" is an Australian firehouse drama set in the small fictional town of Lost River. The town is already trying to rebound from a fire tragedy when the series opens. Its resident firefighters have to deal with a large number of shocking incidents, like a fireman burning to death in a truck and the whole town being threatened by a major incident that might result in it going up in flames again.
Of course, it wouldn't be a firehouse drama without a few romances thrown into the mix, and "Fireflies" doesn't disappoint on that front. However, this isn't an Aussie soap opera in the vein of "Neighbours" or "Home and Away." Yes, there are some soapy elements, but the stakes get pretty high. The series' central figure is newbie Lil Yengill (Libby Tanner), who must adjust to her new co-workers as well as get a grip on life in Lost River. She wants to have a child, but her husband isn't into the idea, and she doesn't know if she wants to give up working fires to give birth. "Fireflies" is currently available to watch on Prime Video.