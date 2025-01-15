12 Movies Like Beetlejuice You Should Watch Next

Though it just barely finished in the top 10 at the box office the year it was released, 1988's "Beetlejuice" was still considered a financial success compared to its fairly modest budget. But more importantly, director Tim Burton's underworld comedy quickly dug itself into a secure place in the cult classic pantheon and has remained there for nearly 40 years. Many people watch "Beetlejuice" every Halloween in the same way they watch "Home Alone" every Christmas.

When a "Beetlejuice" fan is looking for more movies to check out in a similar vein, the easiest recommendation is now 2024 sequel "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice," which was well-received by critics and fans alike and blew everyone away at the box office. But there are a lot of other films to watch that would make a great double feature with "Beetlejuice" or even a triple feature with the movie and its sequel. For the most part, they are all fairly family-friendly (though parents of younger kids should proceed with caution); feature a combination of dark fantasy and comedy; and showcase the worlds of the living and the worlds of the dead directly interacting with one another.

A couple of these recommendations don't quite fit into all those parameters, but as we'll explain, they still justify their place among movies that people who loved "Beetlejuice" should consider watching next.