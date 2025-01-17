11 Shows Like Young Sheldon You Should Watch

Packed with nostalgia, sentiment, and a sense of humor, "The Big Bang Theory" spinoff "Young Sheldon" manages to become a creature entirely its own that stands tall and separately from its parent series. Sheldon Cooper (Iain Armitage) may have started life on that sitcom, but its prequel explores young Sheldon's personal timeline, flashing back to a more vulnerable time in the 1980s and peeling back years of falsehoods he'd told his friends about his cheating father, cold mother, and brutal siblings. The end result is still funny, but the show is more of a comedic dramedy than it is a classic comedy like the original.

Naturally, the series isn't the only show that had fun flashing back to the past, or even the first sitcom to talk about what it's like to struggle below the poverty line. With its thoughtful character portraits, "Young Sheldon" resembles many of its sitcom forefathers. Here's a list of similar comedies that will tickle your funny bone and break your heart, all with a single joke.