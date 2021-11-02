Over 23% Think This Was The Most Disturbing Game In Squid Game

The word "disturbing" might be the best way to describe Hwang Dong-hyuk's 2021 dystopian series "Squid Game," because it applies to so many of the show's brutal and unflinching qualities. Think about the class commentary. The depiction of addiction and poverty — and the consequences of both. The power struggles that surface in a group of desperate people. The unsettling alliances. The scheming. The greed. It's all — in a word — disturbing.

And that's not even taking into account the blood and guts (even when it comes to non-players). The foundation of "Squid Game" is, of course, the games in which the characters compete with each other. And each of those games has its own lovely brand of pain, fear, and trauma.

You've got Red Light, Green Light, where violators are slaughtered by a giant murder robot. Then, there's the sugar honeycomb game, where you're shot to death if you crack your dessert cookie in the wrong way. Tug of War, in which the losing team is pulled to their deaths off the edge of a catwalk. There's the game of Marbles, in which losing your marbles earns you a bullet in the head. Hopscotch on a brittle glass bridge, suspended hundreds of feet in the air. Finally, it ends in the eponymous Squid Game, where the surviving players separate into defense and offense before they engage in a final fight to the death. But which game is the most upsetting?

To answer that question, Looper asked nearly 600 people to choose the most gut-wrenchingly disturbing contest in "Squid Game," and the results are in.