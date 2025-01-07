Squid Game: The Game They Hired An Expert To Play

Contains spoilers for "Squid Game" Season 2

Despite the fact that it takes place in South Korea, "Squid Game" is easily digestible for international viewers, and that's because many of the deadly games featured in the show are based on South Korean children's games. However, one game that's likely unfamiliar to many overseas viewers is gong-gi. It's a tricky game traditionally played with five pebbles. Today, kids use plastic stones. The goal is to toss one stone in the air and scoop up the rest in a specific, increasingly difficult order before catching the airborne stone in the same hand.

It's a game that takes practice and skill to master. Kang Dae-ho (Kang Ha-neul) plays for Seong Gi-hun's (Lee Jung-jae) team in "Squid Game" Season 2, and he knocks it out of the park, making it look almost easy. However, if you watch closely, you'll notice that the focus is on his hand and the game pieces, suggesting that it's not necessarily the actor playing the game — which makes sense when you learn that they had to call in an expert.

In a Netflix behind-the-scenes documentary, the actor explains that he practiced hard, but, ultimately, the director felt it was best to draft in a pro. "I was starting to get the hang of it, but the director invited an expert," Ha-neul explains in the doc. "He was unbelievably good, using both his hands to play throughout all five levels. We had that on camera and edited it like Dae-ho was playing."