Why Squid Game's International Success Is So Worrying To Star Lee Jung-Jae

To call "Squid Game" an international sensation would be a gross understatement. Released in 2021, the Korean survival drama TV series follows a group of individuals who, in need of salvation from their financial hardships, risk their lives in a deadly competitive game that promises a substantial cash prize. The Hwang Dong-hyuk-created Netflix series became an instant phenomenon, breaking numerous records on the streamer, including drawing 111 million views within its first month (via Deadline) and often being called Netflix's most viewed show (via Top 10 Netflix). The show is even set for a second season and a reality game series.

Its success also led to the show breaking new ground during award season as well. This includes O Yeong-su becoming the first Korean-born actor to win at the Golden Globes, for which he was awarded best supporting actor for his portrayal of Oh Il-nam (via CNN). It went on to become the first non-English show to be nominated and win at the Emmys (via Variety), where it took home the gold for six categories, including best direction for Hwang Dong-hyuk and best lead actor for Lee Jung-jae's portrayal of the down-on-his-luck Seong Gi-hun (via IMDb).

The success of "Squid Game" can't be overstated enough, with many seeing the show's fast-growing popularity as the latest example of a Korean media wave, much in the same way that the K-Pop genre and the Oscar-winning "Parasite" have become worldwide mammoths (via Smithsonian Magazine). But is the hype and success all good news? According to the show's main star, Lee Jung-jae, the popularity has come at an eye-opening cost.