What Does The Spice From Dune Do?

Ever since Frank Herbert's novel "Dune" was published in 1965, sci-fi fans have been dreaming of the deserts on Arrakis. "Dune" influenced some of the greatest sci-fi franchises of all time while also inspiring dozens of sequels and multiple films set in its own universe. The entire "Dune" timeline spans thousands of years, and the books follow dozens of different characters. Throughout the story, there are only two constants: Arrakis and the spice melange.

The first "Dune" novel introduces the spice, the substance that runs the galactic economy. Melange is an extremely rare material that can only be found deep in the deserts on Arrakis, but humanity is more than willing to put in the work required to get it. That's because spice is more valuable than anything else in the entire galaxy, which means that regardless of where the Emperor lives, Arrakis is the real center of power in the Empire.

The spice is a borderline magical substance in "Dune" with a slew of special properties. In one scene, the spice might be causing an interstellar war, and in the next, someone might be casually stirring it into their morning coffee. Once you really understand everything that the spice can do, it's easy to see why empires have risen and fallen while fighting for control of it.