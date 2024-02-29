Star Wars: What Is Spice?

Beneath the political turmoil and battles between users of the light and dark sides of the Force, the Star Wars galaxy contains a thriving criminal underworld. Kingpins across a variety of planets find success in the shadiest of activities, allowing smugglers and bounty hunters alike to earn their fair share of credits and gain fame and infamy alike. One of the hottest commodities in the galaxy's criminal ecosystem is a substance known as spice. It has appeared and been discussed throughout Star Wars media for decades, but what exactly is it?

Simply put, spice is an illicit substance that's very much in high demand throughout the galaxy. Though it's not stated precisely how spice impacts those under its influence, in "The Mandalorian," Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison) hints that it does have some hallucinogenic qualities. The drug is commonly smoked and comes in different varieties, with perhaps the most well-known and sought-after being Sansanna spice. One of the main manufacturing hubs is Kessel, where slaves are forced to work endlessly in the mines under the Pyke Syndicate and, later, the Galactic Empire to harvest the spice mineral.

But while spice may seem like a bad thing for the "Star Wars" galaxy, it's not without an upside, albeit one that's too commonly ignored.