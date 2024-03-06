The Entire Dune Timeline Explained

Contains spoilers for "Dune: Part Two"

"Dune: Part Two" has finally arrived, concluding Denis Villeneuve's ambitious two-part adaptation of Frank Herbert's first "Dune" novel. The sprawling epic of Paul Atreides' (Timothée Chalamet) quest to free the people of Arrakis from the brutal rule of the Harkonnens, while avenging his slain father (Oscar Isaac), has taken audiences across time and space, reflecting a scope arguably not seen since Peter Jackson's original "The Lord of the Rings" trilogy.

These are BIG movies — so big that you might be wondering when the best time is to use the bathroom. As such, they can be a bit difficult to digest upon first viewing. As you attempt to decipher all the new names, places, mind-bending concepts, and other small details you missed, you might not be able to keep track of where — or when — you are. Fortunately, Looper has you covered, as we've compiled a near-exhaustive list of everything that's happened so far in Villeneuve's version of the "Dune" universe. But be warned: we almost immediately have to spoil one of the biggest twists in the highly anticipated sequel. If you haven't yet made it back to Arrakis for the second film, you'd best click away now.