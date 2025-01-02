10 Best Shows Like Special Ops: Lioness
After successfully launching the "Yellowstone" universe, Taylor Sheridan continues to make waves at the Paramount Network and its streaming platform, Paramount+. Along with a handful of new "Yellowstone" series and spin-offs under his belt, the filmmaker has also impressed audiences and critics alike with the second season of "Lioness" (originally titled "Special Ops: Lioness" during its first season).
Featuring a stellar cast that includes Zoe Saldaña, Nicole Kidman, Morgan Freeman, and Michael Kelly, the political thriller is as intense as ever, in no small part due to Sheridan's ability to craft a layered narrative full of unforeseen twists and turns. But if you've made your way through Season 2 of "Lioness," and suspenseful military dramas are your thing, then we have a host of other programs fairly close to "Lioness" that you may enjoy.
Some of these shows are based on novels, while others are completely original productions, but all of them will scratch that "Lioness" itch. No matter which series you choose to jump into next, you can be sure there will be enough meaty drama and explosive excitement to keep you coming back for more. As we await news of a potential third season of "Lioness" (here's hoping), there's no time like the present to pivot to some of these stellar television shows. No, none of these are led by Saldaña or Kidman, but you'll find that many of them have remarkable leads of their own.
Alias
If what you like best about "Lioness" is all of the international espionage, the undercover secrets (especially during its first season), and the balance between duty and family, then "Alias" is definitely the spy drama for you. The show responsible for launching the careers of both Jennifer Garner and Bradley Cooper, "Alias" ran for five seasons on ABC in the early 2000s at the dawn of the "War on Terror." The series followed Garner's Sydney Bristow, a CIA operative who poses as a criminal element working for the secretive SD-6, all while feeding intel to her country. Despite this, Sydney's father, Jack Bristow (Victor Garber), is himself a member of SD-6, leading to some high-stakes tension early on in the series.
But it's the balance between work and life that "Lioness" fans will especially love about "Alias" (aside from the Jennifer Garner of it all, that is). The show positions Sydney's choice of career as both a true act of heroism but also the most secretive and isolating part of her. It's no wonder that this conflict erupts the longer the series goes on. There's a lot to love about "Alias" — which was created by director J.J. Abrams — not least of which is the expert balance of action, drama, suspense, and even romance. If you're looking for a longer series to binge through after "Lioness," then "Alias" — with 105 episodes to choose from — should be your first pick.
The Terminal List
Fans of political thrillers have been eating well lately, as a slew of dynamic content has come out of Prime Video over the past few years. One such series is "The Terminal List," a project based on the novel of the same name by former Navy SEAL Jack Carr. The series follows former SEAL James Reece (Chris Pratt) after he returns home from a fatal mission that wipes out nearly his entire unit. After his family is also murdered, in hopes of discrediting Reece's initial report on the disastrous operation, he sets his sights on those responsible. Rambo's actions may have been bad, but James Reece will make "First Blood" look like child's play. If the quick reaction force (QRF) missions and violent battle sequences on "Lioness" are most engaging to you, check out "The Terminal List."
One thing the series does exceptionally well is question the official government narrative. On "Lioness," those responsible for the Lioness program are often forced to spin certain events in the public eye. This happens for a variety of reasons, the biggest of which is plausible deniability. With "The Terminal List," Reece forces the truth to come out, no matter what catastrophic effects it may leave behind. Not only does the show take an axe to those in Washington, but it's a delicious drama that delves into the psyche of a man broken and betrayed by his own country. With Season 2 of "The Terminal List" officially a go (and with a prequel also underway), there is plenty more where these first eight episodes came from.
SEAL Team
Speaking of Navy SEALs, though "Lioness" doesn't highlight that branch of military intelligence all too often, fans should no doubt check out one of Paramount+'s other projects, "SEAL Team." Originally airing on CBS before moving to the streaming platform full-time, "SEAL Team" follows one of the most elite SEAL units out there, Bravo Team, as they fight to ensure their nation — and their families — remain safe from afar. David Boreanaz stars as Master Chief Special Warfare Operator Jason Hayes, who commands his unit with skill, efficiency, and a deep-seated sense of responsibility. It also features Max Thieriot, better known as Bode from "Fire Country," who appeared here first as Clay Spencer, a young SEAL who trains and works under Hayes — and there are plenty of other familiar faces as well.
What makes a series like "SEAL Team" particularly effective is that, like "Lioness," it emphasizes the harsh tensions between duty and family. Many of the members of Bravo Team have troubled home lives because of their sworn profession, and the results are often heartbreaking. For seven seasons and 114 episodes, "SEAL Team" pushed what first network television and later streaming could do with the military thriller, and turned the series into a drama well worth the time commitment. The fact that the show also employed plenty of real-life special forces operators, including former Navy SEALS, set it apart as authentic and true to the lived experience of many veterans today.
The Last Ship
Loosely based on the novel of the same name by William Brinkley, "The Last Ship" is a bit of an outlier here, but it's certainly worth a chance. Airing on TNT for five seasons between 2014 and 2018, this military drama follows the USS Nathan James (DDG-151) and its crew in a post-apocalyptic scenario after the vast majority of humanity is wiped out by a sudden pandemic. Far more than a simple U.S. Navy adventure, this series centers on Commanders Tom Chandler (Eric Dane) and Mike Slattery (Adam Baldwin) as they work with Dr. Rachel Scott (Rhona Mitra) to find a cure and maintain order in a fallen world. It's a bit heavy in terms of thematic content, but that's partially why it's so engaging.
Why will fans of "Lioness" like it? Well, because it's one heck of a ride. Not only is each season of the Michael Bay-produced series between 10 to 13 episodes (allowing for more focused storytelling), but the emphasis on character over plot may feel familiar to fans of the Paramount+ series. It's no secret that "Lioness" isn't always the most realistic of military-based shows: while it's gripping, there's a level of drama to "Lioness" that doesn't always match reality. If you can accept that about the Taylor Sheridan show, then "The Last Ship" will be no problem. In fact, in our post-COVID world, the series might even feel more compelling now than it was at the time it aired on TNT.
Homeland
Another easy addition to this list is the Showtime drama "Homeland." Just as the plot of "Lioness" focused on an Islamic terrorist threat in its first season, so too does "Homeland," especially at the beginning of its impressive seven-season run. As questions arise concerning the allegiances of former U.S. Marine Nicholas Brody (Damian Lewis) following his return from being an al-Qaeda prisoner for eight years, things get a bit heated. At the center of the story is CIA case officer Carrie Mathison (Claire Danes), who wrestles with Brody's true allegiances while dealing simultaneously with her own issues of mental health. Believing that Brody may be plotting a terrorist attack of his own on U.S. soil, she risks her life and career to get to the truth.
Of course, that's only the first season. The rest of "Homeland" chronicles the fallout in Carrie's life as she struggles to put her country first. There's a lot to unpack with a show like "Homeland," which centers on a new plot each season and contains 96 episodes in total, but anyone who enjoyed "Lioness" is bound to love it. Aside from a strong lead and a unique perspective on espionage, the acclaimed "Homeland" features a spectacular supporting cast that elevates Danes to further greatness. But the ending of "Homeland" is what really sells this one, pushing us to wonder the true cost one must pay in protecting their country.
Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan
Earlier, we noted that Prime Video has been doling out plenty of great political and military thrillers. Perhaps the most notable of these is "Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan," often simply titled "Jack Ryan." The series follows the titular Clancy character, played this time around by former "The Office" star John Krasinski, as he shifts from being one of the CIA's top analysts to one of the nation's very best in-the-field operatives. Krasinski kills it as Ryan and, due to the longform nature of television, easily makes the role his own. This action series is a must-see for anyone who enjoys stories of international intelligence, socio-political conflict, or just wants to experience a good thrill. "Jack Ryan" ran for four seasons on the streaming platform, and it's no wonder that there's currently a feature film continuation in development.
Across the entire "Jack Ryan" timeline, the series investigates plots involving terrorism, corruption, and continued political warfare. As Ryan fights for truth, he is constantly caught between a rock and a hard place, wondering if the next mission might be his last. As we watch Ryan grow throughout the drama, his capability and persistence is what sets him apart. "Lioness" is known for its international adventures, undercover operations, and complex leading character, so the type of folks who enjoy that series should love "Jack Ryan" for the same. Plus it's just damn good television.
Reacher
Another Prime Video original that "Lioness" fans may enjoy is "Reacher." Like "Jack Ryan," this show is also based on a series of novels, directly pulling from a different Lee Child book every season. Alan Ritchson plays Jack Reacher, a former U.S. Army military policeman who has taken to wandering the country. Of course, Reacher gets himself into new troubles with each batch of episodes, fighting to defeat whichever new wrong is currently in his way. Both "Lioness" and "Reacher" lean heavily into their strong central characters and explosive, high-octane action sequences, but while "Lioness" is a bit more focused on counter-terrorism, "Reacher" centers largely on small-town crime (at least in the first season).
If your favorite aspect of "Lioness" is the action, then "Reacher" will keep you thoroughly entertained. Since each eight-episode season is focused on its own self-contained plot, it's an easy show to pick up at any time. Aside from the titular character himself, the rest of the cast is largely season-dependent. Nevertheless, "Reacher" makes every new cast member as notable as the last, and has built a world full of endless potential for the Jack Reacher character. Since we already know which Lee Child book "Reacher" Season 3 is adapting, longtime fans of both the novels and streaming series can rejoice knowing that there will be more than enough action to go around.
Covert Affairs
Hoping for something that leans more heavily on the female side of the intelligence community? That's where the USA Network's "Covert Affairs" comes in. You may remember her as Summer Higgins on Taylor Sheridan's "Yellowstone," but before that, Piper Perabo played Annie Walker, a CIA trainee suddenly promoted to field operative on "Covert Affairs." With her handler, Auggie Anderson (Christopher Gorham), by her side, Annie learns the ins and outs of the spy business, while forced to hide the details from her family, specifically her sister, Danielle (Anne Dudek). As Annie's life gets progressively more complicated, she's thrown into plots involving terrorist schemes, international incidents, and plenty of gunplay. And that's not to mention the romantic tension between agent and handler.
"Covert Affairs" is a great example of a series that highlights the true cost of espionage. Whether it's personal, emotional, or even physical, being a government operative is high-risk with (apart from national security) very little reward. We see this often on "Lioness," and this 75-episode series proves the same. While the show's leading characters are enough reason to see this story through (even if it doesn't end quite the way many of us had hoped), "Covert Affairs" is a show that fans of "Lioness" will easily fall into.
Quantico
A different sort of political thriller, ABC's "Quantico" follows newly-minted FBI agent Alex Parrish (Priyanka Chopra) after she joins the agency following her graduation from the famed Virginia-based FBI Academy. But things don't progress as smoothly as Alex hopes. After she's implicated in a terrorist plot, Alex fights to clear her name, with "Quantico" jumping between the past and the present to uncover the truth. Don't worry though, the dual timeline trope doesn't last the show's entire three seasons. In fact, the entire cast of this FBI drama shifts throughout. Breaking down the distinctions between the FBI and CIA and highlighting covert operations within the U.S., "Quantico" is a terrorism thriller with teeth.
Despite the show's strong choice of lead in Priyanka Chopra, "Quantico" was canceled after only three seasons and 57 episodes. Nevertheless, it's a series that the "Lioness" audience will likely find enjoyable. Between the conspiratorial terrorist plots and a solid lead agent to hinge the narrative upon, there are some obvious similarities. But the differences are interesting too, particularly with the way the ABC series is initially structured and its rotating cast of characters. Even if FBI dramas aren't quite your thing (they're a bit different than military thrillers), there's enough suspense to keep your eyes glued to the screen as Alex unravels the impossible web of conspiracy that she's found herself tied up in.
Shooter
Based on the novel "Point of Impact" by Stephen Hunter — which also served as the basis for the Mark Wahlberg movie "Shooter," one of the best movies currently on Paramount+ — "Shooter" is another USA Network drama that centers on high-octane political thrills with a heavy military presence. Interestingly, Mark Wahlberg also produced this series, which stars Ryan Phillippe as Bob Lee Swagger, a former Marine Gunnery Sergeant and expert sniper who is soon implicated in a potential assassination plot.
Having been set up by his own government, Swagger seeks to clear his name in the first season, which is based specifically on the 2007 "Shooter" film and the "Point of Impact" novel. Subsequent seasons follow the plots of other Stephen Hunter novels, particularly "Black Light" and "Time to Hunt," as Swagger's adventures continue, both on the home front and internationally.
Fans of "Lioness" will love the action-heavy series for its thrilling pace, conspiratorial bent, and capable leading man, who brings Bob Lee Swagger to life in a way entirely unique to Mark Wahlberg's previous performance. While "Shooter" only ran for three seasons (and 31 episodes), the program is a must-see for any fan of the classic military thriller. While not stacked with the same impressive cast as "Lioness," or even blessed with the same cinematic quality as that Paramount+ series, "Shooter" stands on its own as a show with incredible potential and emotional depth.