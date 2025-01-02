10 Best Shows Like Special Ops: Lioness

After successfully launching the "Yellowstone" universe, Taylor Sheridan continues to make waves at the Paramount Network and its streaming platform, Paramount+. Along with a handful of new "Yellowstone" series and spin-offs under his belt, the filmmaker has also impressed audiences and critics alike with the second season of "Lioness" (originally titled "Special Ops: Lioness" during its first season).

Featuring a stellar cast that includes Zoe Saldaña, Nicole Kidman, Morgan Freeman, and Michael Kelly, the political thriller is as intense as ever, in no small part due to Sheridan's ability to craft a layered narrative full of unforeseen twists and turns. But if you've made your way through Season 2 of "Lioness," and suspenseful military dramas are your thing, then we have a host of other programs fairly close to "Lioness" that you may enjoy.

Some of these shows are based on novels, while others are completely original productions, but all of them will scratch that "Lioness" itch. No matter which series you choose to jump into next, you can be sure there will be enough meaty drama and explosive excitement to keep you coming back for more. As we await news of a potential third season of "Lioness" (here's hoping), there's no time like the present to pivot to some of these stellar television shows. No, none of these are led by Saldaña or Kidman, but you'll find that many of them have remarkable leads of their own.