The Lee Child Book Reacher Season 3 Is Based On - And What It Means
Alan Ritchson sent "Reacher" fans into a frenzy after posting a lobster photo on his Instagram, with the caption, "Details matter season 3 of 'Reacher'... especially at crafty." Soon after, Amazon revealed which of the 28 Lee Child novels "Reacher" Season 3 would pull from. Since the show started, it has been wandering all over the place, much like its titular hero, not playing by the book as it were and initially adapting the first novel "Killing Floor" for Season 1 before jumping to the eleventh, "Bad Luck and Trouble," for Season 2. That rule looks to be still in place, as the third season of the hit Prime Video series will be adapting the seventh book in the "Jack Reacher" series, "Persuader."
"Persuader" takes place in Maine, a state well-known for its lobsters. Ritchson has been pretty active on social media, teasing fans about the new season, which was greenlit in December before Season 2 even premiered, with the first "Reacher" Season 3 photo shared by Ritchson showing the star once again in the thick of the action. Thankfully, he won't be alone as a supporting star who's quickly becoming a "Reacher" regular will be returning to back him up again as well.
Neagley will return for Reacher Season 3
Besides Ritchson returning as the bus-loving behemoth, the announcement confirms that his former colleague from Special Investigations (of whom we all know you do not mess with), Frances Neagley, is also returning. Maria Sten is reprising the role she's made her own for the past two seasons, presumably putting money in Reacher's account and giving him a heads-up on whatever threat is heading his way. It's excellent news, particularly as of all the things we want to see next after Season 2's thrilling finale, Neagley making a comeback was definitely on the list. Not only that, but it'll also be introducing an unthinkable foe that could deliver an even greater screen presence than Ritchson.
In "Persuader," Reacher, while working off the books with the DEA, is seemingly protecting the son of a suspected drug smuggler. Things soon get personal, though, when he finds himself crossing paths with Francis Xavier Quinn, a former military intelligence officer Reacher thought he left for dead after killing two of his friends. Unfortunately, that doesn't look to be the case, and we might see our hero having to put the work in to bring Quinn down permanently, which will prove difficult given that he's bigger than Reacher himself. No sizeable star has been confirmed yet for playing Quinn, but we can only assume mountains are being cut down to craft him as we speak. Good luck, Ritchson. You might need it this time.