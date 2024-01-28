The Lee Child Book Reacher Season 3 Is Based On - And What It Means

Besides Ritchson returning as the bus-loving behemoth, the announcement confirms that his former colleague from Special Investigations (of whom we all know you do not mess with), Frances Neagley, is also returning. Maria Sten is reprising the role she's made her own for the past two seasons, presumably putting money in Reacher's account and giving him a heads-up on whatever threat is heading his way. It's excellent news, particularly as of all the things we want to see next after Season 2's thrilling finale, Neagley making a comeback was definitely on the list. Not only that, but it'll also be introducing an unthinkable foe that could deliver an even greater screen presence than Ritchson.

In "Persuader," Reacher, while working off the books with the DEA, is seemingly protecting the son of a suspected drug smuggler. Things soon get personal, though, when he finds himself crossing paths with Francis Xavier Quinn, a former military intelligence officer Reacher thought he left for dead after killing two of his friends. Unfortunately, that doesn't look to be the case, and we might see our hero having to put the work in to bring Quinn down permanently, which will prove difficult given that he's bigger than Reacher himself. No sizeable star has been confirmed yet for playing Quinn, but we can only assume mountains are being cut down to craft him as we speak. Good luck, Ritchson. You might need it this time.