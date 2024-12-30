The Only 5 Contestants To Return To Shark Tank

The saying goes "once bitten, twice shy," but in the case of "Shark Tank," some contestants don't mind being bitten more than once. A handful of contestants have returned to the show over the years, either to promote a brand-new product or to help another new competitor pitch their wares. Not every double trip is successful, but many of the contestants who have come back to the Tank have managed to score some cash. A very small number of investors have proven to be twice lucky, and a very select number of them have come back as sharks themselves, ready to invest their cash.

How many contestants have made multiple pit-stops on "Shark Tank?" What did they pitch? Most importantly — who's the only contestant to appear on "Shark Tank" as a contestant and a judge on the panel? Here's a quick rundown of all of the folks who have popped up multiple times on the "Tank."