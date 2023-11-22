Whatever Happened To Aaron Marino's Pete & Pedro After Shark Tank?

Aaron Marino returns to "Shark Tank" for the Season 7 finale. Marino seeks a $100,000 investment for 10% of Pete & Pedro. The company sells direct-to-consumer with the option of a subscription service that allows guys to receive a new shipment of their favorite products every four, six, or eight weeks.

Kevin O'Leary wants to know how Marino will ensure his new venture succeeds. Thankfully, Pete & Pedro is already making high sales, with $800,000 earned in two years and a growth rate of 15% every month. The traction stems from Marino's YouTube channel, which has accumulated 600,000 subscribers and 5.5 million monthly views. He claims to have a 9% conversion rate of YouTube viewers who become paying customers. Additionally, Marino makes income by promoting other brands from JCPenny to the ultra-successful "Shark Tank" brand Bomba socks. However, he doesn't intend to include his revenue as an influencer in his "Shark Tank" deal, as he primarily wants to focus on building Pete & Pedro. While the sharks like his product, they believe his valuable YouTube presence is inseparable from the hair care startup.

O'Leary goes in for $100,000 for 20% of Pedro & Pete and the Alpha M. social media platforms combined. Meanwhile, Barbara Corcoran offers the same amount for 10% of only Alpha M.'s social media business. Robert Herjavec initially makes the same offer as O'Leary, but after Marino turns Mr. Wonderful down, he alters his deal to be $100,000 for 10% of every product under the Alpha M. banner. Marino doesn't believe he can maintain his authentic image under Herjavec's proposal and swiftly shifts to take Corcoran's offer.