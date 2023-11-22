Whatever Happened To Aaron Marino's Pete & Pedro After Shark Tank?
Entrepreneur Aaron Marino received the rare chance to redeem himself on "Shark Tank" with his company Pete & Pedro. The business sells a premium line of men's hair and body care products such as shampoos, deodorants, shaving supplies, body washes, colognes, and more. Its best-selling items include its hair putty and sea salt spray. Marino was disappointed with the styling selections for his hair and decided to develop a brand that emphasized an eccentric energy and authentic spirit. The name is a combination of his father, Pete, and his mother's miniature donkey named Pedro, who also became the logo.
Marino first appeared on "Shark Tank" Season 4 to pitch his men's styling DVD set guide Alpha M. He failed to find a shark to partner with, however, as the investors felt that the product's $297 price point would deter customers. Their predictions came to fruiton, as Marino only managed to sell one of the DVD sets following his appearance on the show. Getting back on "Shark Tank" is a rare feat, so was Marino able to make his comeback worthwhile?
What happened to Pete and Pedro on Shark Tank?
Aaron Marino returns to "Shark Tank" for the Season 7 finale. Marino seeks a $100,000 investment for 10% of Pete & Pedro. The company sells direct-to-consumer with the option of a subscription service that allows guys to receive a new shipment of their favorite products every four, six, or eight weeks.
Kevin O'Leary wants to know how Marino will ensure his new venture succeeds. Thankfully, Pete & Pedro is already making high sales, with $800,000 earned in two years and a growth rate of 15% every month. The traction stems from Marino's YouTube channel, which has accumulated 600,000 subscribers and 5.5 million monthly views. He claims to have a 9% conversion rate of YouTube viewers who become paying customers. Additionally, Marino makes income by promoting other brands from JCPenny to the ultra-successful "Shark Tank" brand Bomba socks. However, he doesn't intend to include his revenue as an influencer in his "Shark Tank" deal, as he primarily wants to focus on building Pete & Pedro. While the sharks like his product, they believe his valuable YouTube presence is inseparable from the hair care startup.
O'Leary goes in for $100,000 for 20% of Pedro & Pete and the Alpha M. social media platforms combined. Meanwhile, Barbara Corcoran offers the same amount for 10% of only Alpha M.'s social media business. Robert Herjavec initially makes the same offer as O'Leary, but after Marino turns Mr. Wonderful down, he alters his deal to be $100,000 for 10% of every product under the Alpha M. banner. Marino doesn't believe he can maintain his authentic image under Herjavec's proposal and swiftly shifts to take Corcoran's offer.
Pete and Pedro after Shark Tank
Getting a deal on "Shark Tank" was a dream come true for Aaron Marino. However, the once-failed "Shark Tank" presenter found himself in a tough predicament following his time on the show, as investor Barbara Corcoran was more interested in taking income from Marino's Alpha M. social media brand as opposed to aiding in the growth of Pete & Pedro.
Despite admiring what Corcoran brought to the table, sacrificing his authenticity as a content creator was ultimately not worth it. "When I get a product that I think is cool and that I think you guys would dig, I like talking about it," Marino shared in an update video on his YouTube channel. "But I need the ability ... to say, 'Yo this sucks I can't promote it.' If somebody else's financial future is at stake and they have a vested interest in me doing as many promotions as possible for whatever product, I lose the ability to say no." As a result, their deal never closed.
Thankfully, the aftermath of his "Shark Tank" episode, which aired on May 20, 2016, bested his prior Season 4 appearance by a significant margin. In his update video, Marino shared, "And after that episode aired, I didn't think I was going to get much in terms of a Pete & Pedro spike, but it was ridiculous ... I've had the best week in Pete & Pedro sales ever."
Is Pete and Pedro still in business?
Even without a "Shark Tank" deal, Aaron Marino's Pete & Pedro continues to do well for itself. Currently, buyers can find Pete & Pedro's array of products online through the company's official website and Amazon, as well as retailers such as Walmart. Additionally, one of Pete & Pedro's newest innovations is a mobile app made in collaboration with TapCart, that offers the same services as its website. The app can be found on the iOS App and Google Play store.
Given Marino's extensive social media experience, it's no surprise that Pete & Pedro has an active presence across various platforms. Its YouTube, Instagram, and TikTok accounts — separate from Marino's similarly successful Alpha M. brand — have accumulated hundreds of thousands of views, followers, and likes over the years. Its growing audience and influx of positive reviews have resulted in the company bringing in $600,000 a month in revenue.
What's next for Pete and Pedro?
Pete & Pedro has become a profitable venture for Aaron Marino, but it's far from his only successful business. Over the years, he has launched the influencer agency MENfluential Media, skincare brand Tiege Hanley, and beauty parlor Salon Posta, among several other seven and eight-figure companies.
As for the future of Pete & Pedro, along with improving its current storefronts and product line, Marino aims to see his business take on new avenues in the coming years. Speaking with Starter Story, the entrepreneur stated, "In the next few years, we'll be aggressively pursuing new sales channels and outlets to get our products in front of as many sets of eyes as possible. Adding sales channels like Target, CVS, and other such platforms is essential to growing. Not to mention increasing our international availability to take Pete & Pedro truly worldwide!"
Aaron Marino achieved what few others have managed to accomplish. Not only did he return to "Shark Tank" following an embarrassing first appearance on the show, but he managed to strike a deal and still prosper after turning it down. It speaks to his appeal in the entertainment space and integrity as a businessperson, a rare balance that will continue fueling his success as an influencer and entrepreneur.