Whatever Happened To Aaron Marino's Alpha M. After Shark Tank?

All men deserve to look and feel their best. However, finding resources that put them in the right direction can sometimes be difficult. Alpha M. aims to change that with a system that gives guys a boost in both their appearance and confidence. The company provides users with a six-part DVD box set that employs proven formulas on how men can improve their fashion sense and grooming habits.

Aaron Marino created Alpha M. His dream to run a business in the fitness and wellness space came true when he opened a gym in Atlanta, but it was far from smooth sailing. The entrepreneur soon found himself drowning in loan and credit card debt and would eventually file for bankruptcy. While working at a country club as a beer cart driver to make ends meet, his wife gifted him a video camera. He used his new gift in 2008 to start making YouTube videos that gave his fellow dudes advice on styling and grooming. This blended with the consulting brand that Marino was also building, birthing what would become Alpha M.

Things began picking up for Marino's new endeavor as his YouTube audience grew. In 2012, Marino took an exciting new step into the entrepreneurial world as he went to pitch his concept on "Shark Tank."