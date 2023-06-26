Deadliest Catch's Scariest Moments Ranked

Life on the Bering Sea is a tough old ride, and for almost 20 seasons, "Deadliest Catch" has been on hand to take it all in. Following a fleet of fishing vessels as they scour the Bering Sea for the best crab supply, drama has never been too far behind the many crews that have appeared as the years have gone on. The show has been so popular that its spinoffs have had their moment, bridging the gap between beloved faces and newbie stars looking to cut their teeth on the boats.

As is often the case for unscripted television shot at sea, the possibility of a scary moment never completely goes away on "Deadliest Catch." Even the cast is well aware of what might be in store for them, with Captain Johnathan Hillstrand telling The Hollywood Reporter, "That's the craziest thing about this show, and it's real, and God's the director, so nobody knows what's gonna happen." Whether it's a storm that threatens to jeopardize a vessel and its crew or an accident so bad that that leads to legal action, "Deadliest Catch" has seen a whole host of terrifying moments play out since 2005. Ready to never go into the ocean again? Here are the show's scariest moments, ranked.