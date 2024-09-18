The 10 Best Survivor Seasons Ever With No Spoilers, Ranked

"Survivor" is nearing its 50th season after over two decades on the air — and somehow, the formula of watching players in a remote tropical locale try to "outwit, outlast, and outplay" each other just never really gets old. Still, not every season of "Survivor" is created equal. Some introduce amazing new casts stocked with all sorts of classic reality TV characters. Some reunite now-iconic "Survivor" players, from winners to "fan favorites," and make them duke it out all over again. Some are beautifully chaotic. Some just stink, actually.

Sorry, but it's true. Not all "Survivor" seasons are very good. Ask any fan, and they'll probably tell you that you can skip some installments like "Redemption Island" or "Island of the Idols," and some will even tell you that the new generation of "Survivor," meaning Season 41 and beyond, pales in comparison to its earlier counterparts. (That's honestly sort of true, because aside from "Survivor 46," they're not that great; as a result, you'll notice none of them make this list.

Here are the top 8 "Survivor" seasons you should absolutely watch (or re-watch, if it's been a while), ranked from "least amazing" to "most amazing" (because these are all winners). Speaking of winners, though, this list is a little different — we will not name any of the winners, so don't worry about seeing any spoilers by accident if you haven't watched these.