Hilarious Green Lantern Art Gives Nathan Fillion A Guy Gardner Bowl Cut
While past performances in Nathan Fillion's career may have displayed a roguish charm perfectly suited to Green Lantern Hal Jordan (with the actor even voicing the character in animated DC movies), James Gunn envisioned him as a different Corps member for "Superman: Legacy." Shortly after David Corenswet was confirmed to be the new Man of Steel, "Superman: Legacy" added three more stars to its cast, including Fillion as Guy Gardner, the second Green Lantern chosen from Earth.
While Gardner is known for his hotheadedness and unorthodox methods, it's his iconic haircut that sets him apart from other members of the Green Lantern Corps and DC heroes as a whole. It makes perfect sense, then, that @clements.ink gave Fillion the necessary trim in his amazing concept art of the actor in his new role.
Posting his work on Instagram, the artist admitted, "I did not see any of these castings coming but I love all of [']em! I'm really hoping they actually give Fillion the bowl cut." While his art did get a positive reaction from fans, a lot of users were quick to chime in on the matter of Gunn's casting choice, with many believing that Fillion might've been better suited for the Green Lantern he's already gained an affinity to.
Fans are down the middle over Fillion with a bowl cut, and as Guy Gardner
Highlighting that a bowl cut is a risky trim to give a character, a lot of fans shared their thoughts on Nathan Fillion's potential look as imagined by @clements.ink. @gogetter_x said, "This is absolutely horrible that haircut doesn't translate well on screen. Kill it with fire." @piotrkruc15 shared similar thoughts, saying, "Get rid of this hairstyle. It's just painful to watch." @ian_isler tried to look on the bright(est day) side of things, saying, "At least we get a lantern at all." That is a fair point to make, given that the last live-action version we got is Ryan Reynolds' loathed Hal Jordan, which even he still makes jokes about.
The issue that popped up quite a bit is that, for many, Fillion feels better suited to play the greatest Lantern of them all than his backup. @The_Original_Bean_Dip said, "Why couldn't they just make it Hal Jordan like everyone's been wanting forever? He's always been my pick for Hal." @audrawns12 had the same opinion, saying, "Get rid of the hair and re-cast him as an older Hal Jordan." Thankfully, some fans are okay with the choices made and have faith in the end result, like @michaelluce6, who said, "Whatever feels good to James Gunn." Beware his power, folks.