Hilarious Green Lantern Art Gives Nathan Fillion A Guy Gardner Bowl Cut

While past performances in Nathan Fillion's career may have displayed a roguish charm perfectly suited to Green Lantern Hal Jordan (with the actor even voicing the character in animated DC movies), James Gunn envisioned him as a different Corps member for "Superman: Legacy." Shortly after David Corenswet was confirmed to be the new Man of Steel, "Superman: Legacy" added three more stars to its cast, including Fillion as Guy Gardner, the second Green Lantern chosen from Earth.

While Gardner is known for his hotheadedness and unorthodox methods, it's his iconic haircut that sets him apart from other members of the Green Lantern Corps and DC heroes as a whole. It makes perfect sense, then, that @clements.ink gave Fillion the necessary trim in his amazing concept art of the actor in his new role.

Posting his work on Instagram, the artist admitted, "I did not see any of these castings coming but I love all of [']em! I'm really hoping they actually give Fillion the bowl cut." While his art did get a positive reaction from fans, a lot of users were quick to chime in on the matter of Gunn's casting choice, with many believing that Fillion might've been better suited for the Green Lantern he's already gained an affinity to.