Kraven The Hunter Review: Aaron Taylor-Johnson's Marvel Return Is A Letdown

"Kraven the Hunter" is supposed to be Sony's next big comic book movie (despite things not looking good at the box office). It centers on Sergei Kravinoff (Aaron Taylor-Johnson), the son of a very wealthy drug dealer named Nikolai (Russell Crowe). At some point when Sergei was a teenager he got fed up with his father and left him to become Kraven. Those who read the comics will know that Kraven likes to hunt men because they, at least in theory, are nature's toughest prey. This makes him a true villain because he doesn't kill people for moral reasons; he kills them for sport. In the movie, however, he needs a reason. And he finds one in opposition to his father's creed.

While his father is willing to hunt down whatever animal he can so he can stick its head on his wall, Kraven has a problem with this, especially when his father hunts down a lion that has proven hard to kill. In response, Kraven becomes a hunter of men who are bad guys. He has a penchant for poachers, but he also hunts down drug dealers and gun runners as the need arises.

That's where we first get to know him. "Kraven the Hunter's" opening scenes are at a prison in Russia where he's decided to kill the man responsible for a lot of guns on the streets. How this man runs an empire from prison is anyone's guess, but suffice it to say that Kraven gets his man. Then the movie flashes back to his childhood when his father killed that lion. His father mistakenly believed that Sergei (played as a teen by Levi Miller) would cheer his killing of the lion because the lion had attacked him. In fact, Sergei only lived because a girl, Calypso (Ariana DeBose), fed him an elixir that her grandmother had given her. But Sergei isn't impressed by the killing and instead is furious at his father. At the same time, he's devastated by his mother's recent passing, and this is enough to make him skip town. He goes to live on his mother's land in Russia and only visits his brother, Dmitri (Fred Hechinger), in London on his birthday. Of course, on one of these occasions when Kraven is in town, The Rhino (Alessandro Nivola) kidnaps Dmitri to set Kraven up for a fall. But Kraven isn't so easy to kill, and The Rhino is about to find that out for himself.