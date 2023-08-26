Yellowstone Season 6 - Will It Ever Happen?

Since 2018, the cowboy-themed neo-Western "Yellowstone" has captivated audiences everywhere. After a rocky critical start, the series gained an immensely loyal fan following as subsequent seasons built on the foundation series creator Taylor Sheridan carefully laid. Originally meant to be a feature film in the same vein as "The Godfather"(just trading the mafia in for Montana ranchers), the project developed into a long-form television series that, after many attempts to get it made, was finally picked up by the Paramount Network.

Sheridan has built an entire "Yellowstone" television empire — with the main show as Paramount Network's flagship series, — that at this point would rival John Dutton's (Kevin Costner). But while the two-part Season 5 remains on hiatus until further notice, off-screen developments are occurring that have changed the entire trajectory of the series, and its greater body of work. Having become a massive success for Paramount, it's hard to believe that the network would let its biggest cash cow ride off into the sunset. After all, there are plenty more Dutton-themed stories to tell, and even some that don't center on the uber-violent and intense ranch family.

Right now, the big question on everyone's minds is, after Season 5 Part 2 airs, will there be another season of "Yellowstone?" Believe it or not, there are real answers out there, but they might not be to everyone's fancy. Still, here's hoping that the Dutton clan will make the most of what they have while they've still got it.