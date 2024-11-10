Luke Grimes & Kelsey Asbille Reveal How The End Of Yellowstone Really Feels - Exclusive Interview

So this is it, presumably — this is the end of your "Yellowstone" journey. How does that feel, Luke? Are you content with how things are ending?

Luke Grimes: Man, there are a lot of feelings around it being the end. It's been quite an adjustment. We finished shooting a few months ago and since then it feels like I'm a kid at the end of summer camp when all your friends went away and now you're just home by yourself and asking, "Where'd everybody go?" So, yeah, it's been quite an adjustment. But I think the final season is ... when I read [the script], I just couldn't imagine it ending any other way. Taylor did a great job of really tying everything up in a way that people would be really satisfied with. I don't think they will feel like they've wasted their time loving this show for the past six years.

Now, is there anything you can tell us about how Kevin Costner's character will be handled?

Kelsey Asbille: Oh no, they would come in here and...

Grimes: Absolutely not. [Laughs]

Asbille: You're going to get us in trouble! [Laughs]

So then, Kelsey, what can you tell us about what fans should expect from these upcoming episodes?

Asbille: Oh Lord ... that Monica is there. [Laughs]

Grimes: [Laughs] She is in the show.

Asbille: Yes, she will be there sometimes. [Laughs]

How about this — there were reports that the directors kept cast and crew in the dark about the overall story and ending. How different did that make filming this half of the season?

Grimes: Yeah, not everybody got full scripts. Some of us did because we had to, because if you are in too many parts of it you need to know what happens. But for people that didn't need to know then they didn't know. And a lot of the crew didn't know at all. They had no scripts. So they would show up on the day and we would do sort of a mini-rehearsal of where we were going to [stand] so they knew where to point the cameras, but we would never rehearse the lines. They were trying in every way to protect any secrets from getting out because they just want everyone to enjoy it the way it's meant to be enjoyed. So, the intentions were good.

Kelsey, how did it feel shooting these episodes compared to other seasons?

Asbille: I mean, this show is a monster to shoot, so I think at this point our cast and crew roll with the punches and adapt. It was definitely a different way of going about it. But we got it done. We figured it out. [Laughs]