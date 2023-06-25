Whatever Happened To The Cast Of The Fifth Element?

In 1997, writer and director Luc Besson did something few creative types do these days: He created an entirely original science fiction movie that blew everyone away. Before "The Fifth Element" hit theaters, Besson was primarily known for his work in action thrillers, including "Le Femme Nikita" and "Léon: The Professional." "The Fifth Element" proved Besson's skills in an entirely new genre, and while the film was financially successful, these days, it's considered a veritable cult classic.

To create "The Fifth Element," Besson and his team brought on a lot of talent, and the film's cast includes some impressive names. While "The Fifth Element" boasts high-profile players like Bruce Willis and Ian Holm, it also brought several previously unknown actors to the limelight.

It's been more than a quarter-century since "The Fifth Element" first graced the silver screen, and the folks involved have gone on to work in other areas. It's highly unlikely a much-anticipated sequel will ever manifest, and getting the gang back together is no longer possible. Some became international superstars, knocking out one blockbuster after another. Sadly, a few have died since the film's premiere, and others still have retired from performing. Here's what happened to the major players in Luc Besson's immortal sci-fi masterpiece, "The Fifth Element."