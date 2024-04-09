A Big Bruce Willis Flop Is Finding A New Audience On Netflix 5 Years Later

One of Bruce Willis' biggest critical flops is finally finding the audience it deserves on Netflix. In 2019, the actor teamed up with director M. Night Shyamalan for "Glass," the long-awaited sequel to the duo's 2000 superhero flick "Unbreakable." Despite a nearly two-decade wait, audiences and critics didn't find "Glass" as compelling as its predecessor. On Rotten Tomatoes, the film has a 37% score from critics. Poor reviews don't seem to matter, however, as "Glass" is the third-most-watched film on Netflix USA, coming in behind "Happy Gilmore" and a huge Denzel Washington flop that's also getting a second life on the streaming platform.

The hype for "Glass" was through the roof. The film was set to function as a major event for Shyamalan and Willis, who had their fair share of misfires during the late 2000s and early 2010s. Unfortunately, critics and audiences weren't enthused about the superhero pic. "Glass" has a 2.9 average user rating on Letterboxd, the popular film social networking site. While some viewers find the picture bold, most are disappointed that "Glass" went in an uninspired direction. "This movie is borderline garbage and suffers from [poor] storytelling and writing," wrote user andy_sneer in a one-and-a-half-star review.

Despite the negative reception, it's unsurprising that "Glass" is blowing up the charts on Netflix. When the picture debuted, it became a box office juggernaut, grossing nearly $250 million on a budget of $20 million. Thanks to its A-list cast and intriguing premise, audiences should continue to seek out the superhero film.