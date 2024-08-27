Sonic The Hedgehog 3 Trailer Showcases Shadow's Immense Power

The battle between good and evil is about to get prickly with the new trailer for "Sonic the Hedgehog 3." The smart-mouthed speedster whose feet we've still yet to see (look, it's just weird, okay?) is running another lap in the franchise, and this time, Sonic (Ben Schwartz) might be getting lapped by a longtime opponent straight from "Sonic" lore, Shadow the Hedgehog (Keanu Reeves).

Teased in the final moments of "Sonic the Hedgehog 2," Shadow will finally be unleashed in the third film, bringing a different edge in place of Dr. Robotnik (Jim Carrey). But that doesn't mean there won't be any Robotnik in the latest installment. While Carrey had hinted he was considering retiring from acting, he's featured prominently in the trailer, as Sonic and his pals decide to team up with their old nemesis to take down Shadow.

After two movies with Robotnik as the main villain, channeling a new rivalry to keep things fresh in the third film seems like a smart idea. Now, the trailer reveals a blend of black and blue is moving at high speed with the likes of Tales (Colleen O'Shaughnessey), Knuckles (Idris Elba), and their human pal, Tom (James Marsden) thrown in for good measure. Might this be Sonic's toughest challenge yet? Could Shadow realize fighting the good fight might be worth a try, and just how does all of this link back to the latest chapter of the "Sonic" universe and its future? Watch the trailer, and find out.