Sonic The Hedgehog 3 Trailer Showcases Shadow's Immense Power
The battle between good and evil is about to get prickly with the new trailer for "Sonic the Hedgehog 3." The smart-mouthed speedster whose feet we've still yet to see (look, it's just weird, okay?) is running another lap in the franchise, and this time, Sonic (Ben Schwartz) might be getting lapped by a longtime opponent straight from "Sonic" lore, Shadow the Hedgehog (Keanu Reeves).
Teased in the final moments of "Sonic the Hedgehog 2," Shadow will finally be unleashed in the third film, bringing a different edge in place of Dr. Robotnik (Jim Carrey). But that doesn't mean there won't be any Robotnik in the latest installment. While Carrey had hinted he was considering retiring from acting, he's featured prominently in the trailer, as Sonic and his pals decide to team up with their old nemesis to take down Shadow.
After two movies with Robotnik as the main villain, channeling a new rivalry to keep things fresh in the third film seems like a smart idea. Now, the trailer reveals a blend of black and blue is moving at high speed with the likes of Tales (Colleen O'Shaughnessey), Knuckles (Idris Elba), and their human pal, Tom (James Marsden) thrown in for good measure. Might this be Sonic's toughest challenge yet? Could Shadow realize fighting the good fight might be worth a try, and just how does all of this link back to the latest chapter of the "Sonic" universe and its future? Watch the trailer, and find out.
Sonic the Hedgehog 3 will take the franchise down new roads
While tensions might be high in the latest preview for the upcoming movie, it's worth noting that in the history of the video game franchise, Shadow has been known to side with Sonic and his pals in the past — albeit reluctantly. It's a path not too dissimilar from the one Knuckles the Echidna (Idris Elba) took before learning the error of his ways and joining Sonic in the second film. Since then, Knuckles has expanded into his own spin-off series on Paramount+, demonstrating that the "Sonic" franchise will only grow from here — provided that this third film hits its target.
With that in mind, there's a chance that even if Sonic and Shadow don't end this third film on the most friendly terms, the latter might very well be running off with his own story to tell. See how things level up when "Sonic the Hedgehog 3" arrives on December 20, 2024.