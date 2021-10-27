Idris Elba Guarantees One Thing About Knuckles In Sonic The Hedgehog 2

He's been linked to several stupidly cool roles over the years, including martini-swigging world-saver James Bond. However, there's absolutely no chance in the world we could've imagined Idris Elba would be lending his vocal cords to bring scrappy Sonic favorite Knuckles to life in the "Sonic the Hedgehog 2" movie, but here we are.

Back in August, Elba broke the news on Instagram after posting the echidna's iconic mitt and the words "knock knock," leading the internet to go understandably nuts. Originally appearing in the "Sonic the Hedgehog 3" game in 1994, Knuckles was at odds with the blue speedster after being duped by Dr. Robotnik into thinking Sonic was the enemy. Both echidna and hedgehog soon became allies in "Sonic and Knuckles," with the latter becoming a playable character and the one we all secretly prefer. Sorry, Sonic.

It's a serious role loved by many to take on, but after a recent chat with Screen Rant, the star of Netflix's upcoming western, "The Harder They Fall," revealed what plans he has for taking on the infamous echidna.