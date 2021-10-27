Idris Elba Guarantees One Thing About Knuckles In Sonic The Hedgehog 2
He's been linked to several stupidly cool roles over the years, including martini-swigging world-saver James Bond. However, there's absolutely no chance in the world we could've imagined Idris Elba would be lending his vocal cords to bring scrappy Sonic favorite Knuckles to life in the "Sonic the Hedgehog 2" movie, but here we are.
Back in August, Elba broke the news on Instagram after posting the echidna's iconic mitt and the words "knock knock," leading the internet to go understandably nuts. Originally appearing in the "Sonic the Hedgehog 3" game in 1994, Knuckles was at odds with the blue speedster after being duped by Dr. Robotnik into thinking Sonic was the enemy. Both echidna and hedgehog soon became allies in "Sonic and Knuckles," with the latter becoming a playable character and the one we all secretly prefer. Sorry, Sonic.
It's a serious role loved by many to take on, but after a recent chat with Screen Rant, the star of Netflix's upcoming western, "The Harder They Fall," revealed what plans he has for taking on the infamous echidna.
Elba presses pause on the sexiness for Knuckles
Naturally keeping tight-lipped about what is one of the most eagerly anticipated motion pictures on his to-do list, Elba discussed in as minute detail as possible what we can expect when Sonic's frenemy turns up and sounds like either Stringer Bell or Luther. "Honestly, I cannot say. Contractually, I cannot say anything," Elba promised. "But I wouldn't say he was sexy. I don't think I'm going for that. That's for sure."
Makes sense. This is a family film, after all, and while there's literal evidence to prove that he is one of the sexiest men in the world (People bestowed the title to him in 2016), toning it down for the upcoming Sega-inspired sequel may be the best course of action.
For now, Elba is still the newest name to be added to the cast list for "Sonic the Hedgehog 2," with confirmation yet to be made on who will be voicing Sonic's other well-known ally, Tails. Colleen O'Shaughnessy, who voiced the character in the first film's post-credits scene, isn't listed. Still, Jim Carrey as Dr. Robotnik, James Marsden as Tom Wachowski, and Tika Sumpter as Maddie Wachowski are all returning. You can see how things play out when "Sonic the Hedgehog 2" runs into theaters on April 8, 2022.