11 Gross Facts About Hulk's Body That Only Adults Should Know

There are few characters in American media, let alone superhero comics, let alone Marvel lore, as legendary as the Hulk. From his grey-skinned, Gothic horror-inspired beginnings in 1962, when Jack Kirby and Stan Lee conceived him as a "Frankenstein"-type innocent giant trapped in a "Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde"-esque dynamic with Bruce Banner, the character has consistently captivated audiences around the world, effectively establishing a new fiction archetype of its own. Everyone knows the Hulk. Everyone loves the Hulk.

And yet, not everyone knows everything there is to know about the Hulk. A sticking point in the enduring cultural fascination with the Green Goliath stems from his anatomy — the sheer, alluring uncanniness of a scrawny nerd transforming into a massive green pile of muscles that can't be hurt by anything short of atomic bombs. The Hulk's classic imagery alone is iconic, with the seemingly indestructible purple pants that hide his anatomy just so, an improbable piece of fabric tethering the giant monster to recognizable humanity. It makes one wonder what's underneath those pants, and what are the nuts and bolts of his more general physiology.

The comics, for their part, have offered and/or recorded plenty of interesting information about the Hulk's body over the years, including several facts that could be described as not exactly safe for work, for either gross, gory, or racy reasons. Here are some of the most eyebrow-raising ones, which are sure to change the way you view the Hulk if you're not already familiar with them.