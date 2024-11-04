Marvel Characters Who Slept With Hulk And Survived

The sex life of the Incredible Hulk is undeniably as fascinating as it is perplexing. Surely most of us are aware of the jolly green giant's romantic dilemma. Though his alter-ego Dr. Robert Bruce Banner is perhaps one of the most emotionally-driven comic book characters — who also retains the same predilection for the sort of high-stakes, often toxic attractions that most Marvel heroes do (see Tony Stark, Peter Parker, and Banner's cousin Jennifer Walters) — his liaisons are made all the more dangerous by his condition.

Whether triggered by high emotional or physical stress or mere anger (depending on the particular iteration of the character), Banner teeters on the edge of becoming a monster incapable of both controlling his actions and (depending on anatomy) mating with a human person. In some interpretations, even getting a little flustered puts those close to him at risk of experiencing the wrong kind of "Hulk smash."

And yet, his list of lovers is considerably long and varied, ranging from journalists of multiple species to several members of interdimensional royalty. Though we'll try to be as mature in writing this as possible (we take fictional romance very seriously here, after all), be advised that this article may not be appropriate for all audiences.