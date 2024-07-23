5 Times The Marvel Cinematic Universe Got Away With Nudity

For years, the Marvel Cinematic Universe seemed to have figured out the formula for critical and box office success — make funny, action-packed superhero movies with PG-13 ratings so that as large of an audience as possible can see them. But just because something is PG-13 (and under the Disney banner) doesn't mean the franchise hasn't been able to get a little risqué over the years. Overall, MCU movies may be known for being fairly chaste even though they star some of the hottest people on the planet, but there have been glimpses of nudity in these films.

Violence and epic fight scenes resulting in massive body counts appear to be A-OK for family-friendly fare. However, two characters doing the deed is a lot harder to come by, with it being far more common for a character to just happen to be naked in a certain scene divorced of any explicit sexual content. Even Marvel's Netflix shows, like "Daredevil" and "Jessica Jones," don't have as much nudity as you may remember, as they focus more on gore and profanity than the mainline MCU films.

Still, nudity occasionally rears its bare head in MCU movies in various capacities. Here are some of the instances where the MCU has gotten away with more than most people probably give the series credit for.