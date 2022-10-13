She-Hulk's Fourth Wall Breaks Explained

This article contains Hulk-sized spoilers for the season finale of "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law"

The season finale of "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law" proved to be one of the most audacious moments in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. With Jennifer Walters' (Tatiana Maslany) life upended by online trolls who baited her into going on a Hulk rampage, she seeks to expose them and bring them to justice. But as the final battle spins out of control, with new Hulks being created and old ones returning from outer space to save the day, Jen takes control of the narrative. In the ultimate fourth wall break, she smashes out of the Disney+ homepage, blasts into the "real world," and confronts her own writers' room about the hackneyed final battle they've come up with for her.

Eventually, Jen tracks down "Kevin," who we at home assume to be the Kevin Feige, head of Marvel Studios. But instead, she finds a robot named K.E.V.I.N. (Knowledge Enhanced Visual Interconnectivity Nexus), who uses an algorithm to determine what goes into each MCU production. In a scene reminiscent of Neo discovering the Architect in "The Matrix Reloaded," Jen argues her case to K.E.V.I.N., convincing the AI to let her take control of her own narrative.

While the scene is undoubtedly the most meta MCU moment to date, it's actually par for the course for She-Hulk as a character. Throughout her decades-long history, Jen's real power hasn't been her green muscles but her ability to directly address her creators and readers. Here's She-Hulk's fourth wall breaks explained, from page to screen.