The Tragic True-Life Story Of Kevin Hart

When thinking about upbeat Hollywood celebrities, Kevin Hart is likely one of the first people to come to mind. Whether he's being interviewed on a talk show, participating in press for his latest flick, or performing stand up, Hart is almost always grinning big and bursting with high energy. Even his fictional personas in film are, more often than not, hilariously over the top, from CJ in 2003's "Scary Movie 3" to Roland in 2024's "Borderlands" (which Hart got ripped for).

However, before he began cracking jokes for the stage and screen, the life of this Philadelphia-born actor and comedian wasn't so joyful. After a childhood riddled with trauma thanks to a neglectful father who was addicted to drugs, Hart struggled to make a name for himself in the City of Brotherly Love, which wasn't initially so loving toward this aspiring star.

Even after finding success in the world of comedy, Hart was the subject of much negative press due to various relationship woes (some of his own doing) and tweets from his past that came back to haunt him. On top of all that, a near-fatal car crash in 2019 almost ended everything. Despite these trials, Hart holds fast to his positive demeanor, all while racking up more than 100 credits to his name, heading out on highly-attended comedy tours, and working to give his four children a better adolescence than he experienced.