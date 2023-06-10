Why Yvette Nicole Brown Wants Netflix To Reinstate A Banned Community Episode
"Community" has long held a penchant for pushing the envelope with all manner of racy jokes and cultural commentary lurking beneath its innocuous sitcom premise. However, fans may be surprised to learn that one particular episode of the show was edgy enough to get pulled down from its streaming home on Netflix — and longtime cast member Yvette Nicole Brown has some pretty strong thoughts about wanting it restored.
The episode in question is none other than "Advanced Dungeons & Dragons," the iconic installment from Season 2 widely considered to be one of the best "Community" episodes from across the entire series. As its name suggests, the episode sees the show's study group partaking in some fantasy role-playing shenanigans. The only problem is that the episode includes several scenes of Ken Jeong's character of Chang wearing fantasy-inspired makeup with a resemblance to blackface. For this reason, Netflix pulled the episode in 2020.
In an interview with Gizmodo, Brown decried Netflix's decision. "I think the reason that it was pulled, and this is a Black person speaking, was an overcorrection, and I think they should fix that," the actor explained. "Ken Jeong's character played a drow, and they have black skin. It was not Ken Jeong in blackface, and I think that anyone who would have understood Dungeons & Dragons would have understood the distinction." She went on to note the episode's value, saying: "We've lost a great episode where Charlie Koontz shines, and it's a great story about bullying and showing up for your friends, and I hope that they reconsider."
Other shows have dealt with controversial subject matter in interesting ways
"Community" is far from the only series on streaming services that has addressed a controversial episode in its lineup. "30 Rock" notably had several episodes removed on certain platforms that featured blackface and other problematic elements, while "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" has done the same, among several other shows. However, other series have opted to take a different approach when it comes to dealing with controversial subject matter — and it's best exemplified by a classic cartoon.
Back in 2014, "Tom and Jerry" set a unique precedent by adding a disclaimer warning to shorts featuring racial stereotypes on several digital platforms. The disclaimer note, as preserved by The Hollywood Reporter, reads as follows: "These animated shorts are products of their time. Some of them may depict some of the ethnic and racial prejudices that were commonplace in American society. These depictions were wrong then and are wrong today. While the following does not represent the Warner Bros. view of today's society, these animated shorts are being presented as they were originally created, because to do otherwise would be the same as claiming these prejudices never existed."
Debates over which of these approaches is the best option for controversial episodes and shows is likely to continue, especially as sentiments regarding art preservation have recently intensified in response to streamers like Max removing several exclusive shows from their slate entirely. In any case, whether Netflix ever unbans its embattled "Community" episode remains to be seen.