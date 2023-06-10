Why Yvette Nicole Brown Wants Netflix To Reinstate A Banned Community Episode

"Community" has long held a penchant for pushing the envelope with all manner of racy jokes and cultural commentary lurking beneath its innocuous sitcom premise. However, fans may be surprised to learn that one particular episode of the show was edgy enough to get pulled down from its streaming home on Netflix — and longtime cast member Yvette Nicole Brown has some pretty strong thoughts about wanting it restored.

The episode in question is none other than "Advanced Dungeons & Dragons," the iconic installment from Season 2 widely considered to be one of the best "Community" episodes from across the entire series. As its name suggests, the episode sees the show's study group partaking in some fantasy role-playing shenanigans. The only problem is that the episode includes several scenes of Ken Jeong's character of Chang wearing fantasy-inspired makeup with a resemblance to blackface. For this reason, Netflix pulled the episode in 2020.

In an interview with Gizmodo, Brown decried Netflix's decision. "I think the reason that it was pulled, and this is a Black person speaking, was an overcorrection, and I think they should fix that," the actor explained. "Ken Jeong's character played a drow, and they have black skin. It was not Ken Jeong in blackface, and I think that anyone who would have understood Dungeons & Dragons would have understood the distinction." She went on to note the episode's value, saying: "We've lost a great episode where Charlie Koontz shines, and it's a great story about bullying and showing up for your friends, and I hope that they reconsider."