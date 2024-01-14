Kevin Hart Says He'll Never Host The Oscars - And For Good Reason

Kevin Hart won't be hosting an awards show any time soon — especially the Oscars. He came close to hosting the Academy Awards back in 2019 but was ultimately relieved of his hosting duties after a string of controversial social media posts resurfaced.

Apparently, the comedian and movie star doesn't have many regrets about not hosting the ceremony. "Those gigs aren't good gigs for comics," Hart told Sky News. "It's no shot to the Oscars, no shot to the Globes or anything else. Those just aren't comedy-friendly environments anymore. I think they got it right one year where it was like just a bunch of personalities acting as the hosts and that's a nice thing. It's a collaborative thing, different people get to be responsible for act one, act two, act three, but you know, the days of it being a room for a comic, those days are done."

Hart's comments come on the heels of stand-up comic Jo Koy's Golden Globes hosting gig, which wasn't particularly well-received (but more on that in a minute). Still, it's clear that even if the Academy invited him back, Hart isn't interested in emceeing cinema's biggest night. However, he did admit that some comedians have figured out how to run major awards shows effectively.