Where Did Manny's Actor Rico Rodriguez Disappear To After Modern Family?

While Manny was his breakout role, Rico Rodriguez was raking in plenty of work before landing a role on the hit ABC series. He has been entertaining audiences with his acting skills for more than a decade, moving to Los Angeles when he was six-years-old. Late night viewers may recall his 2006 appearance as a younger version of Jimmy Kimmel's pal Guillermo on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" His career would take off one year later with several guest appearances on popular shows. This began with the role of James on "ER" during Season 13's "Crisis of Conscience." He would then head to family comedy with a two-episode appearance on the "That's So Raven" spin-off "Cory in the House," playing Rico during the Season 1 episodes "Rock the Vote" and "Mall of Confusion." The late-2000s would see Rodriguez taking on more guest spots, including an appearance on an "NCIS" episode that you may have forgotten about.

He would land his breakout role as Manny Delgado in 2009, with Rodriguez noting that he and Manny eventually became one and the same. He explained how much the show has meant to him during a 2018 interview with Sioux City Journal, saying, "To be able to be on this show is a blessing. It's been a roller coaster, but it's been a great one — and I love it." His one regret was not getting more time with Manny's football storyline. Rodriguez would receive several award nominations during the show's run, including a few Teen Choice Awards. He also helped the "Modern Family" cast win SAG awards in the outstanding performance by an ensemble in a comedy series category. The sky is still the limit for this star who has been dabbling in plenty of other ventures since becoming a household name.