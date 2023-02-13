Leslie Grace Found Out About Batgirl's Cancelation In The Worst Way

The future of the DC Universe looks much clearer now that James Gunn and Peter Safran have announced their DC reboot plans. "The Flash" movie is set to mark a reset for Warner Bros. Discovery's superhero film and television slate, and it'll pave the way for projects such as "The Brave and the Bold" and "Superman: Legacy." This is exciting in many ways, but it's also frustrating as Leslie Grace's "Batgirl" remains stuck in limbo with no release date in sight.

Despite being almost finished and ready for release, the $90 million film was shelved indefinitely after Warner Bros. merged with Discovery and introduced some changes to the company's business model. Still, the explanation for "Batgirl's" cancelation rings hollow, with executives claiming that the decision came about as the result of a "strategic shift" regarding the studio's plans for DC.

Furthermore, it seems that Warner Bros. Discovery reps didn't even bother informing some of the cast members about their plans. In a new interview, Leslie Grace revealed that she learned about the film's cancelation in the worst possible way.