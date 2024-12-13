Every Upcoming Tom Holland Movie

As far back as 2021, there were rumors that producers wanted Tom Holland for the lead role in an untitled Sony biopic focusing on the life of legendary dancer Fred Astaire. The actor later confirmed that he landed the part, with his casting not wholly surprising given that he has a background in dance himself. Holland's first big role was portraying Billy Elliot in the West End musical of the same name from 2008 to 2010. At the same time, he trained in gymnastics and has demonstrated his considerable dance ability several times, particularly during an episode of "Lip Sync Battle" where he performed "Umbrella" by Rihanna in a moment that went viral.

There was little news about the project for a couple of years, perhaps indicating that plans were not progressing as fast as expected, although Sony announced in 2023 that Paul King of "Paddington" and "Wonka" fame would direct the movie. Some story details have also emerged, including that the film will examine the relationship between the dancer and his sister Adele Astaire. In February of the same year, King confirmed he was working on a new script with writer Lee Hall.

Meanwhile, Holland has expressed hope that the project will continue to move forward. "Scripts are being written," explained Holland at a Critics Choice Association press conference (via Yahoo). "Meetings are being had. Like anything in the film industry, whether it happens or not is another thing, but we are working towards it as if it is happening."