Every Upcoming Tom Holland Movie
After making his big screen breakthrough in 2012 with the true-life disaster film "The Impossible," Tom Holland's life was never the same after he was cast as Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The actor has since become one of the most in-demand figures in Hollywood and is hugely popular all around the world. Yet, despite finding his biggest success to date by portraying Peter Parker and his web-slinging alter ego, Holland hasn't been confined to just that one role.
In the last few years he has appeared in a string of hit projects, demonstrating that he is a bona fide movie and TV star. Among his recent successes are "Uncharted" and "The Devil All the Time," as well as the Apple TV+ limited series "The Crowded Room." So it shouldn't be a major shock that Holland has a number of upcoming movies in the works for the next few years. Let's detail every film project that we know for certain Holland is appearing in, along with some rumored movies that will likely involve the actor.
American Speed
"American Speed" is an upcoming drama that follows a trio of successful race car drivers who are later revealed to have been involved in a drug smuggling operation to fund their motorsports careers. Amazon MGM Studios acquired the project during an auction process, with Tom Holland and Austin Butler attached to two of the major roles. Meanwhile, Charles Roven — who has produced a string of hits such as "Oppenheimer," "The Dark Knight," and "American Hustle" — is also involved. This marks the second time that Holland and Roven have worked together, following "Uncharted" in 2022.
"Alpha" screenwriter Dan Wiedenhaupt is taking charge of the script, and thanks to the fact that it is based on a real story, we do know some of the events that will likely be shown on screen. The Whittington brothers were three racing drivers who were caught up in the International Motor Sports Association (IMSA) scandal during the 1980s. The trio were convicted of a number of charges related to drug smuggling and money laundering, using the proceeds of the crimes to help keep them in auto racing. Amazon MGM and Atlas Entertainment haven't announced a director yet, or detailed when "American Speed" will begin filming or is likely to be released.
Untitled Spider-Man Sequel
The MCU's three "Spider-Man" films have proven to be hugely popular, grossing almost $4 billion since the first installment, "Spider-Man: Homecoming," was released in 2017. That made it almost certain that a fourth film would follow, especially given that Holland was more than happy to continue in the role. Holland told Deadline that the "simple answer is that I'll always want to do Spider-Man films," but wants to make sure the films live up to the standard they have previously set so fans don't feel let down. That doesn't seem to be a problem now, with the actor telling the Rich Roll podcast that the draft script he read "really lit a fire in me."
Although there aren't many concrete details yet, rumors suggest that "Spider-Man 4" could feature some sort of unlikely team-up between the web slinger and another classic unnamed Marvel character. What we do know for certain is that "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" director Destin Daniel Cretton entered negotiations to take charge of the film back in September 2024. His role was subsequently confirmed at the same time that Disney announced the movie would debut in the months following "Avengers: Doomsday," which is due to hit cinema screens on May 1, 2026. Meanwhile, production for the "Spider-Man" sequel is set to start in the summer of 2025.
Untitled Christopher Nolan Project
Reports emerged in October 2024 that Christopher Nolan was working on a new film for Universal Pictures. While the director and screenwriter had a previous close association with Warner Bros., his unprecedented success with "Oppenheimer" in 2023 has seemingly convinced him to stick with Universal, which distributed that film. Geared toward IMAX movie theater screens, the currently untitled project is intended to come to cinemas on July 17, 2026 after production begins in early 2025. The director told the Associated Press that he is working with IMAX on new technology and testing it in preparation for filming.
Details about the film are understandably still sparse, with Nolan well known for keeping his movie plots secret. In fact, the only thing that we know about the story is that it won't be set in the present day, suggesting it will either have a historical or futuristic setting. When it comes to concrete details, it was revealed a few weeks following the announcement of the project that Tom Holland will have a starring role in the movie. He will appear alongside Charlize Theron and Matt Damon, who is reuniting with Nolan following roles in "Oppenheimer" and "Interstellar." Other members of the cast that have been confirmed so far include Zendaya, Robert Pattinson, Anne Hathaway, and Lupita Nyong'o.
Untitled Fred Astaire Biopic
As far back as 2021, there were rumors that producers wanted Tom Holland for the lead role in an untitled Sony biopic focusing on the life of legendary dancer Fred Astaire. The actor later confirmed that he landed the part, with his casting not wholly surprising given that he has a background in dance himself. Holland's first big role was portraying Billy Elliot in the West End musical of the same name from 2008 to 2010. At the same time, he trained in gymnastics and has demonstrated his considerable dance ability several times, particularly during an episode of "Lip Sync Battle" where he performed "Umbrella" by Rihanna in a moment that went viral.
There was little news about the project for a couple of years, perhaps indicating that plans were not progressing as fast as expected, although Sony announced in 2023 that Paul King of "Paddington" and "Wonka" fame would direct the movie. Some story details have also emerged, including that the film will examine the relationship between the dancer and his sister Adele Astaire. In February of the same year, King confirmed he was working on a new script with writer Lee Hall.
Meanwhile, Holland has expressed hope that the project will continue to move forward. "Scripts are being written," explained Holland at a Critics Choice Association press conference (via Yahoo). "Meetings are being had. Like anything in the film industry, whether it happens or not is another thing, but we are working towards it as if it is happening."
Beneath a Scarlet Sky
Mark Sullivan's 2017 novel "Beneath a Scarlet Sky" tells the story of a teenage Italian boy named Pino Lella, who helps Jews escape from persecution and later spies on the German High Command for the Allies when he is enlisted as the driver for a notorious Nazi commander. The best-selling book is said to be based on a true story, with elements of romance between Pino and a widow called Anna whom he meets during his heroic efforts.
Holland has been attached to the project since 2017, when it was confirmed that Amy Pascal's production company Pascal Pictures had acquired the rights to the novel. Pascal has previously worked with Holland as a producer on the MCU "Spider-Man" movies, so this would mark a continuation of an established relationship between the pair. Unfortunately, there's been almost no news about the project over the last few years, so it is difficult to know whether it has been dropped or is still in development.
A Facebook post by the author in the summer of 2024 indicated that Imperative Entertainment, a production company that worked on "Killers of the Flower Moon," is involved in the film adaptation. However, he gave no details about whether it still involved Holland and Pascal.
Uncharted 2
Since making its debut in 2007, "Uncharted" has been one of the crown jewels in Sony's PlayStation lineup. The video game franchise, which was heavily inspired by "Indiana Jones," has always been ripe for a film adaptation thanks to its likeable characters and exotic locations. 2022 saw the release of a movie based on the Naughty Dog game, with Ruben Fleischer directing and Tom Holland playing protagonist Nathan Drake. It grossed over $400 million despite a mixed critical reception, making a sequel a strong possibility — especially given the positive audience reaction. Since Sony owns the IP, it would be surprising if the studio didn't take advantage of what is a well-known and much-liked franchise.
Although there has been precious little official news about "Uncharted 2," Sony has at least confirmed it is working on the film. During its presentation at CineEurope in June 2024, the studio mentioned the film alongside the live-action adaptation of "The Legend of Zelda." Sony has otherwise been tight-lipped about "Uncharted 2," giving away nothing about the story or cast information, but Holland is almost guaranteed to return. In a December 2024 interview with Deadline, producer Charles Roven explained that while work is underway, shooting is unlikely to start soon. He said, "We're working on a script, but we're going to have to wait now for Chris Nolan's movie that Tom and Zendaya are doing."
Avengers: Doomsday
Back when the fifth "Avengers" movie was announced, it was initially with the title "Avengers: The Kang Dynasty." Disney and Marvel Studios switched up their plans following Jonathan Majors' conviction, later unveiling the retooled movie as "Avengers: Doomsday." Delayed until May 1, 2026, the film will now feature Doctor Doom as the main villain in place of Kang the Conqueror. The shock announcement that Robert Downey Jr. is coming back to the MCU followed, although it isn't clear how Downey's return to the franchise as Doctor Doom will be explained.
Like many future MCU releases, the story details of "Avengers: Doomsday" are pretty sparse for now. Holland is rumored to have a large part to play, with some suggesting that he will actually lead the film as the main protagonist. It wouldn't be a huge surprise if Holland's Spider-Man is a major presence in this "Avengers" flick, given his popularity and his close relationship with Downey's Iron Man. The pair had an almost father-son relationship in the MCU, which could add a layer of emotion and depth to any on-screen reunion — even if the latter is playing a different, far more malevolent character.
Avengers: Secret Wars
"Avengers: Secret Wars" will be the sixth entry in the MCU series and will follow directly on from the events of "Avengers: Doomsday." Like its predecessor, we currently don't know a lot of details about "Avengers: Secret Wars" outside of the fact that the Russo brothers are returning to direct and the script will be written by "Avengers: Endgame" co-writer Stephen McFeely. The size of Spider-Man's role in this one is not clear, with the Fantastic Four set to be heavily involved.
That doesn't mean that Tom Holland's wall-crawler won't be important. Only a few of the original Avengers now remain in the MCU —or at least in the main universe that viewers are familiar with. Including Spider-Man, as a familiar face and popular figure in the blockbuster film franchise, would bring a sense of continuity alongside some fresh characters who are not as well known to audiences. Some online rumors have even suggested that Holland's version of Spider-Man may have to fight the Peter Parker variants played by Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield.
Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse
Sony may be struggling with its recent "Spider-Man"-adjacent projects but it hit the jackpot with the critically acclaimed "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" in 2018. "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse" followed in 2023, and while there is still no release date for the third installment, there are persistent rumors that Tom Holland's version of Peter Parker could figure in the cast and plot of "Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse." His inclusion isn't totally far-fetched either, as the "Spider-Verse" films contain lots of Spider-Men variants from across the franchise.
The fact that Sony controls the rights to "Spider-Man" on the big screen should mean that the studio wouldn't have an issue including Holland's version of the character in the third film. However, things are not quite that simple and the rights issue isn't clear-cut, despite the fact that Sony co-produces the standalone "Spider-Man" releases in the MCU.
If something can be worked out, it would make a lot of sense to include Holland's Peter Parker. After all, the actor has previously spoken about his desire to introduce the Miles Morales character into the MCU and even act as a mentor to the alternate version of Spider-Man in some capacity. Concept art from the second movie in the series also suggested that the MCU Spider-Man was intended to have a small cameo, so there's obviously some desire to include Holland in some capacity.