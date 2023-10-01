Why Tom Holland Was Never The Same After Becoming Spider-Man

Tom Holland was barely an adult when he put on the Spidey suit for the first time to film 2016's "Captain America: Civil War." It was a momentous occasion, as he became the third actor to play Peter Parker in a live-action movie, taking over the role from predecessors Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire, whom he famously teamed up with a few years later for "Spider-Man: No Way Home."

Like Peter, who grew up in Queens, Holland grew up on the outskirts of a big city: London. Before he landed the role that would make him one of the most famous actors on the planet, Holland's career was on a steady upward trajectory in the U.K. Years of dance training secured him a supporting part in "Billy Elliot the Musical" on the West End in 2008, before he took on the titular role for a further two years. After that, it was time for the young star to spread his wings, taking on feature roles in "The Impossible" and "In the Heart of the Sea."

While Holland was doing well as an actor, his mom worried about his future and enrolled him in carpentry school, where he was studying when he auditioned to be a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. After a months-long process, he was cast, and his whole life changed. Keep reading to find out why Tom Holland was never the same after becoming Spider-Man.