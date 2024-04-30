The Best Freida McFadden Books Ranked, According To Readers

Whether you're super-active on "BookTok" — a corner of TikTok devoted to literary pursuits — or just on multiple waitlists at your local library, you're probably aware of the name Freida McFadden. McFadden, who is a licensed and practicing physician and was born in New York, has written dozens upon dozens of intense thriller books within just the past few years alone. According to her website's official bio, "​[McFadden] lives with her family and black cat in a centuries-old three-story home overlooking the ocean, with staircases that creak and moan with each step, and nobody could hear you if you scream. Unless you scream really loudly, maybe."

This pithy, clever little personal note illustrates McFadden's work pretty perfectly, as the author specializes in disturbing, gripping, and extraordinarily dark stories about murder, intrigue, and madness. So which of her books are the very best? Looper combed reviews on Goodreads and Amazon to figure out which McFadden books are most beloved by her readers — and here are the top five best, although unlike these movies, they're not too disturbing to actually finish.