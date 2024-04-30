The Best Freida McFadden Books Ranked, According To Readers
Whether you're super-active on "BookTok" — a corner of TikTok devoted to literary pursuits — or just on multiple waitlists at your local library, you're probably aware of the name Freida McFadden. McFadden, who is a licensed and practicing physician and was born in New York, has written dozens upon dozens of intense thriller books within just the past few years alone. According to her website's official bio, "[McFadden] lives with her family and black cat in a centuries-old three-story home overlooking the ocean, with staircases that creak and moan with each step, and nobody could hear you if you scream. Unless you scream really loudly, maybe."
This pithy, clever little personal note illustrates McFadden's work pretty perfectly, as the author specializes in disturbing, gripping, and extraordinarily dark stories about murder, intrigue, and madness. So which of her books are the very best? Looper combed reviews on Goodreads and Amazon to figure out which McFadden books are most beloved by her readers — and here are the top five best, although unlike these movies, they're not too disturbing to actually finish.
5. The Teacher (2024)
One of Freida McFadden's most recent releases — as of this writing — is also one of her very best. A recent champion on the Kindle eBook charts, "The Teacher" — which even beat out books by the perennially popular auhor Colleen Hoover, another dominating force in literary fiction — tells the story of Eve, who teaches math at the local high school, Caseham, and loves pretty much everything about her job. Plus, she's married to Nate, who also teaches at Caseham and is particularly handsome, which makes him an object of desire even amongst the young students. Unfortunately for Eve, she has to deal with one snag in her perfect life: Addie, a student she views as a troublemaker who was caught in the middle of a dangerous sex scandal the previous year. Addie is now in Eve's class, and Eve slowly grows suspicious of Addie's true motives.
"The Teacher" has a strong rating on both Goodreads and Amazon, and we won't spoil the ending here ... but it'll keep you guessing until the last few pages, and then leave you stunned. If you have Kindle Unlimited, "The Teacher" is free to read through the subscription.
4. The Locked Door (2021)
One of Freida McFadden's earlier efforts has, apparently, stood the test of time. "The Locked Door," another excellent thriller from the author, ranks fourth on our list, tells a horrifying story of generational trauma, abuse, and murder. As a child, protagonist Nora Davis has no idea that while she happily resides in her family home, her father is kidnapping and hurting women in the house's basement. He's eventually arrested and put in prison, and years later, Nora has left that part of her life behind ... or so she thinks. When a murder victim surfaces who bears the same injuries her father once inflicted upon women, Nora begins to worry about her own secrets.
McFadden is an expert at coming up with the most diabolical, devasting plots — complete with endless twists and turns — and "The Locked Door" is yet another example of that. From Nora's horrifying past to her frightening future, viewers will be taken on an intense ride ... and they won't believe where they end up, based on the positive buzz on Goodreads and Amazon. "The Locked Door" is also available on Kindle Unlimited.
3. The Inmate (2022)
Knowing someone's dangerous secrets can be a terrifying thing — which is exactly the dilemma that Brooke Sullivan faces in Freida McFadden's 2022 thriller "The Inmate." It's frightening enough that Brooke is set to start a job at a maximum security prison, working as a nurse practitioner for any number of violent inmates, but one in particular presents particular danger. That inmate? Shane Nelson, known for being particularly impulsive and for his constant attacks, who just so happens to be Brooke's ex-boyfriend; not only that, but he's only behind bars because Brooke put him there. The two were an item in high school until Shane, a star quarterback, was accused of committing multiple murders, and Brooke was able to testify against him. Now, he's waiting for as she begins her new job — and who knows what he'll do.
Mixing together a dangerous setting — which she also explores in books like "Ward D," which takes place in a high-security psychiatric ward — and long-held secrets is definitely this author's specialty, and the book has high ratings on Amazon and Goodreads for a reason. Like many of McFadden's other books, it's available on Kindle Unlimited.
2. Never Lie (2022)
When happy newlyweds Tricia and Ethan decide to go looking for their perfect house, their realtor shows them something unexpected: a massive, isolated mansion once occupied by psychiatrist Dr. Adrienne Hale. Years before the couple visits, Adrienne vanished from her home during a massive blizzard and was never seen again — and while Ethan is completely unfazed by the house's past, Tricia has her suspicions about what really happened to the doctor. It's then that Tricia discovers a massive number of cassettes in a secret room tucked away in the home, which detail every single session Adrienne ever had with every single patient ... and Tricia decides that if she listens to as many as possible, she might be able to figure out exactly what happened.
It's safe to say you'll never really guess how "Never Lie" shakes out, since this book keeps both Tricia and the reader guessing for the entire experience. It's such a gripping story that it's number two on this list based on its Goodreads and Amazon reviews, and, once again, it's available to borrow on Kindle Unlimited.
1. The Housemaid & The Housemaid's Secret, tied (2022 & 2023)
When it comes to Freida McFadden's work, there's a reason that "The Housemaid" remains her most beloved and well-known book; it's easily her best work. The story focuses on Millie, a down-on-her-luck woman living in her car who's trying to outrun her past who gets an incredible opportunity when Nina Winchester, a wealthy woman with a huge home, asks to hire her as a housemaid. Millie, offered a room of her own and a stable place to live, is absolutely thrilled, but things start to break down somewhat when she begins working at the house. Nina is a difficult boss, to say the least, while her husband Andrew Winchester seems incredibly kind at first. As time goes on, Millie discovers some horrifying secrets about the Winchesters ... and she can only turn to the groundskeeper, Enzo, for help.
The first book was a smashing success — and is reportedly getting an on-screen adaptation — so naturally, McFadden released a sequel, "The Housemaid's Secret," in 2023, which picks up shortly where the first novel left off. (A third book, "The Housemaid is Watching," is expected later in 2024.) In the second installment, Millie ends up working for another family, the Garricks, but immediately notices that the wife is conspicuously absent ... and her husband Douglas Garrick might be a violent man. Once again, Millie has to ensure that the vulnerable person in the house is protected ... by any means necessary. "The Housemaid" has excellent reviews on Amazon and Goodreads, and "The Housemaid's Secret" followed in its footsteps with a high rating on Goodreads and Amazon as well. As with the rest, both of McFadden's "Housemaid" books are on Kindle Unlimited.
How did we determine Freida McFadden's best books?
So how did we determine which Freida McFadden books would reign supreme? We checked reviews on two major aggregators — Goodreads, which serves as a social media hub for readers across the world, and Amazon, which began its life only selling books and is still one of the most popular places to buy both physical books and Kindle books. When it comes to McFadden's work, people have plenty to say, whether they're obsessed with her work or have some critiques here and there, so it's easy to determine which of the prolific writer's books are most popular — and well-regarded.
McFadden's books may not be for everyone; sensitive readers might have trouble with how unflinchingly dark her approach can be at times, so it can also be vital to check any trigger warnings before picking up one of her novels. Still, you might find yourself totally enthralled — especially if you choose one of these five books.