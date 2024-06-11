Is The A Court Of Thorns And Roses Series Spicy? A Spoiler-Free Guide

"A Court of Thorns and Roses" by Sarah J. Maas is one of the most popular fantasy series on shelves today — but is it "spicy?" (Translation: are there a lot of sex scenes throughout the books?) Yes, there are — and a few enterprising Redditors have even gone so far as to map out where they take place in the books.

In one thread on the busy "A Court of Thorns and Roses" subreddit — titled r/acotar, utilizing a popular acronym for the series — u/gooseinthegraveyard asked for specifics as to where all the "spicy" scenes are, and fellow Redditor and fan u/AutisticMe5584 obliged, including page numbers for each "spicy" scene. Conversely, u/acnhamaranth asked, on a different thread, for the same information so that they could plan to skim or skip over those sections; after all, it's not everybody's cup of tea ... and similarly, u/Sleepy__gorl created their own chapter names (as they note later in the thread, the book doesn't have chapters per se, but they added some "key words" to help others out).

Then there's a thread by u/donteatpancakes where the title really says it all: "So I started reading ACOTAR because I was promised smut. I'm almost half way through it. WHERE IS IT." Luckily, u/dwarf_sunflower is happy to oblige, writing, "There's some coming your way, but trust us when we say book 2 ['A Court of Mist and Fury'] is the goat. But for smut, book 5 ['A Court of Silver Flames']."