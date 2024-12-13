The 12 Biggest TV Disappointments Of 2024

There are quite a few programs that rely on shock value to get their point across — shows like "Game of Thrones," "The Walking Dead," and even animated series like "Invincible." "The Boys" has always fallen into this category — from exploding genitals to impaled marine life, they've explored all kinds of shocking moments. On Season 4, which premiered in June, "The Boys" features an up-close shot of a lobotomy, as well as yet another weird, supe sex thing which we'll refer to as "self love," but these were actually pretty par for the course. It was Tek Knight's (Derek Wilson) sex dungeon and Hughie's (Jack Quaid) experience inside of it that went too far.

On Episode 6, Hughie goes undercover as a Spider-Man-esque supe named Webweaver in order to infiltrate a dangerous meeting of alt-right radicals. As Webweaver, Hughie is sexually assaulted by Tek Knight and Vought CEO Ashley (Colby Minifie). While it isn't as bad as it could have been, it is still traumatizing, as evidenced by his emotional breakdown later on the show. For some reason, the show's writers thought this scene was "hilarious" and clearly put no thought into the seriousness of what they were putting on screen, as reported by Forbes. It was awful, and it was handled in a way that disrespected Hughie's character.

If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).