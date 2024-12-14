10 Movies Turning 20 In 2025 That Will Make You Feel Old

It's hard to believe that 2005 was 20 years ago, but, for better or worse, that's how time works. Whether you were still a kid back in the early 2000s or already an adult, it was a good year for movies that makes us look back fondly. Franchises were built, and other sagas completed this very same year, one that featured plenty of other standalone projects that we've come to adore as well. Whether you're into superhero movies or rom-coms, historical epics or animated extravaganzas, 2005 had it all. If you didn't feel old in 2024, maybe 2025 will do the trick.

Of course, this is by no means an exhaustive list of 2005's motion pictures (we didn't even include "Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire"), and there are several more we can think of off the top of our heads that would also do the trick as far as aging a person is concerned. But with these 10 films, we've tried to cover a wide range of movies that came out two decades ago. Some are based on comic books, some are true stories, and others take place on the other side of the world, — assuming you're reading this from America, that is.

So if you've been jonesing to take a trip down memory lane and return to a simpler (or, at least, less connected) time, then these are 10 films worth revisiting in 2025 that'll make you feel just a little bit older, even if they've managed to age with grace.