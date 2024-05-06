Why George Lucas Stopped Making Star Wars Movies After Revenge Of The Sith

Despite selling Lucasfilm and "Star Wars" to Disney in 2012, George Lucas is and forever will be synonymous with the galaxy far, far away. The original "Star Wars" trilogy dazzled audiences with its characters, story, and effects, while the politics and action-heavy prequels — the far more heavily criticized of Lucas' cinematic franchise efforts — have become beloved among those who grew up with them. Lucas' passion for the series is evident in every film, even those he didn't direct, so why did he choose to move on following 2005's "Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith"?

Even though it has since come to light that Lucas had plans for a "Star Wars" sequel trilogy, ultimately, "Revenge of the Sith" was his final live-action movie in the saga. He explained in an interview with MTV in 2004 that, in his mind, the "Star Wars" story was complete with six films. "The original 'Star Wars' was only three films, and that was what it was meant to be. After a lot of pondering and thought, I went back to do the back story, but that pretty much tells the story. Episode VI is the end. There isn't any more to it," he said, noting that more movies could be fun in the future, but such plans weren't concrete.

In the wake of "Revenge of the Sith," Lucas technically took part in one more "Star Wars" movie before the Disney sale.