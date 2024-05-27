Sci-Fi Monsters That Are Scarier Than Facehuggers

While horror movies feature some of cinema's nastiest creatures, monsters, and psychopaths, it's not the only genre with frightening things. Science fiction isn't always about cute aliens phoning home or adorable robots saving humanity — many science fiction movies delve into horror by showing all kinds of alien and supernatural creatures and horrific outcomes from flying out into the deepest, darkest reaches of outer space.

Many sci-fi creatures are creepy or downright horrifying — and the facehugger is the poster child of scary sci-fi movie monsters. Their spiderlike appendages and slimy coating make them physically repulsive, while the way they impregnate victims with their spawn by latching onto their faces is disturbing in more ways than one. Facehuggers plant alien embryos inside their victims, and once the aliens have matured inside of them, they burst out of their chests. It's maybe one of the worst ways to go in all of sci-fi.

Ultimately, though, the facehugger is only one aspect of Xenomorph biology — there's far scarier stuff out there. These are the most frightening monsters from sci-fi that instilled fear in audiences going back to the earliest days of the medium. Each one has something scary to offer, and odds are, one of these nasty buggers is going to keep you up at night.