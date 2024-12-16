The Dark Truth About The Mighty Morphin Power Rangers

There are few shows made for younger audiences that left as massive a cultural impact as the original "Mighty Morphin Power Rangers" did in the 1990s. Though it pulled footage from the Toei Company's "Super Sentai" franchise (a detail perhaps only true Sentai warriors know), Saban Entertainment crafted its own story about a half-dozen "teenagers with attitude" who were destined to save the world. "Power Rangers" became an international phenomenon, one that spawned not only 30 different seasons of television, all told, but also various feature films, video games, comic books, and action figures. Still, nothing beats the original "MMPR," even if the three-season series has some dark truths of its own.

Whether we're talking about the actor's personal lives, behind-the-scenes drama, or off-screen controversy, there are plenty of things you might have never heard about the original program and its stars. While the Rangers were fighting for our world on Saturday mornings, there was a lot more going on in the lives of each cast member than any of us knew at the time. Yes, even a show about heroes like the Power Rangers has its dark secrets, and these are some of the most notable truths from our heroes' pasts (and some of their presents) that you probably never knew about "Mighty Morphin Power Rangers."