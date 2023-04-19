Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always Pays A Perfect Tribute To Thuy Trang

Contains spoilers for "Mighty Morphin Power Rangers 30th Anniversary Special: Once & Always"

Thirty years after the global phenomenon premiered, the "Mighty Morphin Power Rangers" are back to save the day. In a spectacular and moving special, the series homages Trini (the original Yellow Ranger) played by Thuy Trang, who unfortunately died in a car accident in 2001. The anniversary special ushers in the new Yellow Ranger while paying special tribute to Trang's groundbreaking performance in this unforgettable comeback.

While you won't see the original Pink Ranger Kimberly (Amy Jo Johnson) in the explosive reunion, we are introduced to Trini's daughter Minh (Charlie Kersh), who emulates the essence of her beloved mother. Minh is the perfect addition to the team as a member that's full of heart, grit, and integrity, which makes her an exceptional Yellow Ranger. After Trini sacrifices herself to save the Blue Ranger Billy (David Yost), Minh vows to become a ranger and help them defeat the evil cyborg witch Robo Rita, voiced by original actress Barbara Goodson.

By spotlighting Trini in the landmark anniversary special, the series makes a beautiful dedication to the fallen ranger in an emotional and satisfying story. Minh learns the history of the Power Rangers while realizing that the job is much more than smart quips and high kicks. Through her relationship with Billy, she mirrors the selfless actions of her mother in a powerful and fitting tribute to the first yellow, Saber-toothed tiger.