Did House Of The Dragon Tease Jacaerys Velaryon's Death?

In George R.R. Martin's Targaryen family history "Fire & Blood," which serves as the source material for "House of the Dragon," we learn Jacaerys Velaryon's fate ... and based on the trajectory of the show, we'll probably watch this harrowing moment in Season 3. The Battle of the Gullet takes place when Jacaerys' uncle (not by blood), the "Seasnake" Corlys Velaryon (Steve Toussaint), engineers a blockade between Driftmark and the Crownlands in a body of water called The Gullet, but unfortunately for the Black faction, the Greens bring the Triarchy with them as allies. (The Triarchy and Seasnake have been enemies for years, and specifically, the name "the Triarchy" refers to a coalition of free cities from Essos who, on the orders of Abigail Thorn's Admiral Lokar, team up with Jefferson Hall's Greens spokesman Tyland Lannister.)

During the battle, according to Martin's book, Jace's dragon, Vermax, is fatally injured ... which leads to Jace's death as well. After Vermax is hit by a Triarchy ship and gets his stomach brutally slashed open, Martin writes of the dragon, "His flight jerked to a violent end, Vermax went down smoking and screaming, clawing at the water. Survivors said he struggled to rise, only to crash headlong into a burning galley. Wood splintered, the mast came tumbling down, and the dragon, thrashing, became entangled in the rigging. When the ship heeled over and sank, Vermax sank with her."

So what about Jace? Martin continues, and it's not good. "It is said that Jacaerys Velaryon leapt free and clung to a piece of smoking wreckage for a few heartbeats, until some crossbowmen on the nearest Myrish ship began loosing quarrels at him," the history reads. "The prince was struck once, and then again. More and more Myrmen brought crossbows to bear. Finally one quarrel took him through the neck, and Jace was swallowed by the sea."