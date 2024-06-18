A House Of The Dragon Season 2 Episode 1 Scene Is Sadder Than You May Think

Contains spoilers for "House of the Dragon" Season 2 Episode 1 — "A Son for a Son"

At the end of the first season of "House of the Dragon," Queen Rhaenyra Targaryen, played by Emma D'Arcy, receives utterly gut-wrenching news: her second-eldest son, Lucerys Velaryon (Elliott Grihault), is dead. Wordlessly, she looks at her husband and uncle Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith) as he delivers the news, and in the Season 2 premiere "A Son for a Son," Rhaenyra is conspicuously missing from Dragonstone. Ultimately, we find out that she's flying towards the place where her son died — more on his cause of death shortly — to see if she can recover his body, searching atop her massive dragon Syrax.

The scene where Rhaenyra notices people gathered around a mysterious mass on a beach — which happens to be the remains of both Lucerys and his own dragon Arrax — is heartbreaking enough, particularly as Rhaenyra finds her son's body in pieces. It's even more gutting than you realize, though; as @RON1NSenju observed on X (formerly known as Twitter), two mothers are in pain in this fraught moment. "Just wanted to point out, Arrax (Lucerys' dragon) is also son of Syrax (Rhaenyra's dragon)... so both mothers are mourning in this scene," they wrote in the post.

While not confirmed in George R.R. Martin's "Fire & Blood," it's widely believed that Arrax is the on of Syrax due to the fact that Syrax lays several eggs during the timeline. If the show is nodding to this familial connection, it makes the scene all the more heartbreaking.