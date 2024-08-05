House Of The Dragon Season 2 Cut Two Huge Plotlines - Here's What Changed & Why

Contains spoilers for "House of the Dragon" Season 2 Episode 8



While there was at least one huge battle sequence in the highly anticipated second season of "House of the Dragon" — the critically acclaimed prequel and spin-off of HBO's fantasy juggernaut "Game of Thrones" — fans will have to wait quite a while to see more fire and blood, apparently. Why? The Season 2 episode count dropped from ten episodes to eight, according to reports ... which means that the finale sets up two major conflicts that will likely take place in Season 3.

In an Entertainment Weekly cover story commemorating the Season 2 premiere in May of this year, writer Sara Hess made a brief comment about the slightly shortened season, providing just one sentence regarding the cut: "It wasn't really our choice." The cryptic nature of her statement aside, it's easy to see that, with two more episodes, the show could have shown two more major fights that take place during the Targaryen civil war known as the Dance of the Dragons, chronicled in George R.R. Martin's source material "Fire & Blood." If you haven't read that particular tome, you might not be aware that several events in the finale, including Team Green's newfound alliance with Sharako Lohar (Abigail Thorn) and Alicent Hightower's (Olivia Cooke) secret meeting with the disputed Team Black queen Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D'Arcy), are setting up two enormous battles in the show's eventual third outing.