House Of The Dragon Season 2: Dragonseeds Are Way More Important Than You Think

Contains spoilers for "House of the Dragon" Season 2 Episode 1 — "A Son for a Son"

Anyone even slightly familiar with the "Game of Thrones" franchise knows that children born out of wedlock — casually referred to in-universe as "bastards" — play major roles when it comes to lines of succession. Despite not being "legitimate," bastard children are a huge factor, and in "House of the Dragon," there are a handful of extremely important bastards referred to as the "Dragonseeds." In the very first episode, we meet two: Alyn of Hull (Abubakar Salim) and Hugh Hammer (Kieran Bew).

So wait, what exactly is a dragonseed in the first place? This refers to a specific kind of illegitimate child born near Dragonstone, largely because the ancient royals of that area would frequently take advantage of a custom where kings get to take anyone's bride to bed after their wedding. As a result, there are many bastards from the region with Valyrian blood, and four of them prove extremely important during the Targaryen civil war known as the Dance of the Dragons (around which "House of the Dragon" centers), particularly because they have the ability to bond with dragons.

Though we only see Hugh and Alyn very briefly in the Season 2 premiere of "House of the Dragon," titled "A Son for a Son," keep an eye on these two, as they'll end up playing big roles in the conflict to come. Hugh, the bastard of a blacksmith with Valyrian blood, hails from Dragonstone, as does Alyn, believed to be a bastard with Velaryon blood.