The Top 10 Movies On Disney Plus For Adults

When you think of Disney movies, you probably think of animated movies meant for young audiences ... and you wouldn't exactly be wrong. For decades upon decades, the House of Mouse has been making family-friendly content, from its beloved animated movies like "Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs" and "Beauty and the Beast" to popular modern flicks like "Frozen," and "Moana," just to name a few. All of those movies — and many more — can be found on Disney+, the studio's proprietary streaming service, but you might not know there are plenty of movies there that also cater to a slightly older, more mature audience.

To be clear, some of these movies could probably provide fun for the whole family, but a couple of these selections will go over a typical kid's head for the most part (and one, frankly, is too gross and scary for pretty much any kid). From movies based on real events to a joyful story about a girl falling in love with soccer to a high school romantic comedy to one of the best science fiction movies ever made, here are ten movies that adults will definitely enjoy on Disney+.