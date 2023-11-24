Alien's Grossest Scene Made Stanley Kubrick Call Ridley Scott For A Surprising Reason

"Alien" is a sci-fi horror classic, full of numerous nightmare-inducing scenes. From hostile creatures crawling through air vents to Ripley's (Sigourney Weaver) final showdown with the Xenomorph, Ridley Scott's masterpiece mines fear from various situations. However, it was one gruesomely memorable moment that piqued iconic director Stanley Kubrick's interest to the point where he called Scott to inquire about the secret of its creation.

While speaking with The Times to promote his "Napoleon" biopic, Ridley Scott recalled his conversation with "The Shining" director, noting that the unannounced phone call took him by surprise. "Stanley called me the week 'Alien' opened. He said: 'It's Stanley Kubrick.' I said: 'F**k off!' He said, 'No, it's Stanley Kubrick.' He said, 'I watched "Alien," how did you bring the creature out the guy's chest?'"

The moment in question sees a Xenomorph burst out of Kane's (John Hurt) body while he and the crew of the Nostromo are trying to enjoy a meal. It's an impressive sequence, and Kubrick probably isn't the only person who wondered how it came to be. That said, in the years since the sci-fi classic's debut, the "Alien" filmmakers have spilled the beans about their secrets, revealing that creating the scene required them to think outside the box.